Why Will Killer Nurse Lucy Letby Go Back to Court Tomorrow for Another Trial?

Lucy Letby was found guilty in 2023 of killing seven infants and attempting to kill six others in 2015 and 2016.

EyePress News/Shutterstock Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby, the British neonatal nurse found guilty of killing seven infants and attempting to kill six others in 2015 and 2016, is back in court.

Letby, 34, is going on trial this week for the alleged attempted murder of a baby girl known only as Child K. Letby was on shift in the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England, when the alleged Feb. 2016 incident happened, the Manchester Evening News reported.

At court Tuesday, Judge Mr Justice Goss told the jury that their task was "to determine on all the evidence placed before you, and on nothing else, whether [Letby] attempted to murder another baby called (Child K) during the period when she was found to have murdered or attempted to murder other babies,” he said, per the Chester Standard.

Goss added: “You will try this case, I repeat, on the evidence that is placed before you. You are the sole judges of fact. You will decide what is and what is not truthful from the evidence and the conclusions and assessment you draw from the evidence.

“Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty. It is for the prosecution to prove guilt by making you sure of the accused’s guilt.”

Cheshire Constabulary Lucy Letby

Related: Nurse Lucy Letby Found Guilty of Murdering 7 Infants in British Hospital

Letby was removed from the neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2016, after senior hospital staff grew suspicious following a year of mysterious deaths and near-deaths of infants.

She was arrested in July of 2018.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During her 10-month trial in Manchester Crown Court, prosecutors accused her of force-feeding infants’ milk, poisoning some with insulin and injecting others with air.

Jacob King/PA Images via Getty The Countess of Chester Hospital

In total, five boys and two girls were killed while under Letby’s care.

She was convicted in Aug. 2023 of 14 of a possible 22 counts. She was sentenced to life in prison.

At her sentencing, the judge said Letby showed no remorse for her crimes and had waged a “cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of child murder involving the smallest and most vulnerable of children."

Letby has denied she had anything to do with the deaths.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.