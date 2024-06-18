Why July 4 fireworks could last nearly a week in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania residents should brace for extended booms and longer light shows this coming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Independence Day’s spot on the calendar this year means you might be hearing fireworks into the wee hours of the night for six straight days.

While state law lets towns set a 10 p.m. cutoff for residents using fireworks, the displays can go on until 1 a.m. July 2 through July 4.

And since the holiday falls on Thursday, the law allows the 1 a.m. curfew to extend into Friday and Saturday.

When can I set off fireworks during the July 4 holiday weekend?

The Pennsylvania State Police's fireworks guide took into account the extended July 4 holiday weekend, and allows a longer fireworks window.

"Municipalities may restrict use of consumer fireworks between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m. except on July 2, 3, 4 and Dec. 31 when they may be used until 1 a.m," read the state police's guide. "If July 4 falls on a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday they may be used until 1 a.m. on the immediately preceding and following Friday and Saturday."

That means you can use your legal fireworks until 1 a.m. each night from July 2 through July 6.

What fireworks are legal in Pennsylvania?

The fireworks guide spells out which types of fireworks will be allowed.

"Pennsylvanian consumers can purchase and use 'Class C' or 'consumer-grade fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, and similar fireworks that contain a maximum of 50 milligrams of explosive material," read an alert from the Pennsylvania State Police. "'Display fireworks,' which are classified as including salutes that contain more than two grains or 130 milligrams of explosive materials, and professional-grade aerial shells containing more than 60 grams of pyrotechnic compositions, are still only to be used by professionals with a permit from the municipality where the display will take place."

What are the fireworks restrictions in Pennsylvania?

You have to be at least 18 years old to purchase, possess and use consumer-grade fireworks, among other restrictions.

Fireworks "cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without express permission of the property owner," read the state police's guide. "Fireworks cannot be directed at another person, cannot be discharged from or directed at a building or vehicle, cannot be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle regardless if the building or vehicle is owned by the user of the consumer fireworks, and cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance or another drug."

