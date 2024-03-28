Why is Joe Exotic back in Santa Rosa County Jail? Here's what to know about the 'Tiger King'

Joe Exotic is known to many as the Tiger King, but at the Santa Rosa County Jail, where he temporarily resides, he’s simply known as Joseph Maldonado.

Maldonado, 61, was booked into jail in Santa Rosa County, Florida, early Wednesday morning as he prepares to appear in court for an upcoming civil hearing in a case set in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Maldonado launched a civil lawsuit against musician Vince Johnson and several businesses over alleged copyright infringement and breaches of confidentially agreements related to "musical compositions that contractually belong to Maldonado."

Not up to date on what Joe Exotic has been up to since 15 minutes of fame? Here’s a recap.

Who is Joe Exotic? What’s his real name?

Joseph Maldonado-Passage

Joe Exotic’s public debut and quick rise to fame came in 2020 when Netflix released the documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

The first season of the true-crime docuseries became available for streaming in March. It featured eight episodes that focused on Joe Exotic and other prominent cat conservationists, such as Carole Baskins, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and Jeff Lowe, who formerly operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.

Joe Exotic’s real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado. He has used the Joe Exotic moniker as his professional name but is frequently referred to as the Tiger King since the Netflix docuseries was released.

Maldonado founded the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, in 1999. Like Maldonado, the park underwent several name changes (G.W. Zoo, Tiger King Park and formerly the Garold Wayne Exotic Animal Memorial Park) before closing in June 2018.

Three months after G.W. Zoo closed, Maldonado was arrested after he hired two men to murder Baskin. He was ultimately sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2019.

Was Joe Exotic arrested and booked into Santa Rosa County jail?

Despite what might appear, Maldonado was not arrested. He was moved temporarily to Santa Rosa County Jail to await a court appearance in his civil suit against Johnson and several other companies.

Why is Joe Exotic in prison?

In April 2019, Maldonado was found guilty on two counts of hiring someone to kill Baskin, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act after it was discovered that he killed five tigers and sold tigers across state lines.

Maldonado was originally arrested in the murder-for-hire plot in Gulf Breeze in 2018.

He was initially sentenced to 22 years in prison on Jan. 22, 2020 and was sent to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, but he was resentenced in January 2022 to 21 years in prison.

When is Joe Exotic’s release date?

Maldonado is currently scheduled for release sometime in 2035.

Where is Joe Exotic serving his sentence?

Maldonado is serving his 21-year sentence at FMC Fort Worth.

Did Joe Exotic run for president?

Yep, and not just once.

During the 2016 presidential election, Maldonado ran as an independent candidate. According to the Federal Election Commission, he got on the Colorado ballot and received 962 votes nationwide.

He filed again to run as a Libertarian candidate during the 2020 Libertarian Party Presidential Primaries and expressed interest in running for president again in 2022. On April 11, 2023, he announced he would run as a Democrat during the 2024 presidential election.

The Oval Office wasn’t the end of his political ambitions, though. He also ran for governor in Oklahoma in 2018. He received 664 votes in the 2018 Libertarian Party primary election, but his two opponents beat him.

Who is Joe Exotic’s husband?

Maldonado has been officially married twice though he has frequently referred to other love interests as his husbands. In 2013, Joe met Travis Maldonado, who was 19 years old at the time. The two quickly began a relationship after Travis began working at Joe’s zoo in December 2013. The two married in 2015, and Joe took Travis’ last name.

Tragically, Travis fatally shot himself at the zoo on Oct. 6, 2017, in front of Joshua Dial, who was working as Joe’s campaign manager at the time.

Wasting little time, Joe married Dillon Passage, who was 22 at the time, on Dec. 11, just a few short months after Travis’ death. Joe and Passage divorced in 2023.

Contributors: Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Why is Joe Exotic back in Santa Rosa County Jail? What to know