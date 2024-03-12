Why is the Jackson airport designated as 'international'? Curious Mississippi answers

Editor's note: This is the latest edition of Curious Mississippi, a service to the readers of the Clarion Ledger. Other questions answered by Curious Mississippi have surrounded potholes, UMMC construction and cicadas. Readers can submit questions by email to CuriousMississippi@ClarionLedger.com and editors will pick out the best and reporters will answer them in an upcoming edition.

You've probably seen the signs while driving north or south into Jackson on I-55: "Jackson-Wiley Medgar Evers International Airport."

Seeing that sign might make many people wonder: Does Jackson have an airport the size of cities like Charlotte or Atlanta, two of the nation's busiest airports?

The answer is no. Arriving at the airport, you can quickly start to wonder how this place has an "international" designation at all? On the bright side, passengers usually don't have to worry about insanely long security lines or going through customs.

The Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport is the busiest airport in Mississippi, carrying six out of every 10 passengers boarding at the state's seven commercial airports.

Only eight domestic locations depart out of Jackson, and those flights are destined to: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, (ATL), Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, (BWI), Washington D.C.'s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Houston's William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

All of those airports are significant hubs throughout the nation that connect passengers to flights to six continents.

So what's with Jackson's "international airport" designation? Curious Mississippi has answers to that question and a few others.

Why is the Jackson airport designated as 'international?'

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, known by the three-letter code "JAN," is designated as "international" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection Division.

"JAN is officially part of the Vicksburg/Jackson Customs district," said LSherie Dean, the director of communications, marketing and public relations for the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority.

Dean answered the Clarion Ledger's questions about the airport in an email.

Custom agents, or CPB for Customs and Border Protection, regularly inspect shipments from foreign countries which arrive at either the JAN airport or at the Port of Vicksburg.

"CPB also process passengers that arrive from international destinations in the event of scheduled or charter flights," Dean said.

Are there plans for additional flights in Jackson?

As far as bringing more flights for Jacksonians and Mississippians, Dean said that is up to the airlines. Jackson's airport is home to the four largest U.S. carriers: American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines.

"Airlines consistently monitor cities for new route potential," Dean said. "They review current route structures offered, average yield (dollars per mile flown), ticket prices, population for the city and surrounding areas (generally w/in a 1.5-hour distance radius)."

Also, Jackson's airport authority "continuously engage" with the major airlines to see if bringing more flights are possible in the future.

A lot of that has to do with passenger traffic or Jackson's lack-there-of compared to other cities in the South. Though, Dean highlighted that JAN is the busiest airport in the state — carrying six out of every 10 passengers boarding at Mississippi's seven commercial airports.

In national terms, the Jackson airport is 120th in passenger volume, Dean said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, "there are approximately 14,400 private-use (closed to the public) and 5,000 public-use (open to the public) airports, heliports, and seaplane bases," in the U.S.

"Jackson has outperformed much of the nation regarding air service offered, noted as number 8 in 2022 for percentage of seat growth," Dean said. "The very strong passenger volumes have demonstrated this great performance, ending 2023 at 1.29 million customers passing through JAN, with 1.32 million expected in 2024."

When was the last time the Jackson airport offered international flights for passengers?

To reiterate, the Jackson airport currently only offers domestic commercial passenger flights. A private or charter flight to and from international destinations does happen occasionally, Dean said.

One international flight to Paris did happen in May 2019, but that was only for five of the airport's board members and five additional airport staff members. According to previous Clarion Ledger reporting, the trip was for 12 days to attend the International Air Show in Paris.

What is holding the airport back from offering international flights?

As far as what's holding back the airport from offering international flights, Dean said it's up to the airlines, which are currently on the mend from struggles due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Most are grappling with pilot shortages, slower aircraft deliveries (supply chain issues), and other challenges," Dean said. "Yet, the aviation environment is improving. Airline partners consistently review their cities within the U.S. (Jackson included) for international potential."

Generally, international nonstop routes are given to airports within the top-50 airport marketplace.

"As JAN’s traffic volumes grow, we will be better positioned for consideration of an internationalroute," Dean said.

What does the airport need to grow?

This is how Dean put the answer to this question in her email: "LET'S KEEP FLYING, JACKSON."

If residents want to see the airport grow, "Mississippians should choose to fly out of JAN as often as possible and avoid driving to airports in neighboring states."

Airlines look at traffic data to decide which flights need to be supplied where, including passengers' origination points, where they make connections and final destinations.

"When traffic indicates that travelers are going to destinations frequently, airlines consider implementing direct non-stop flights if the market can support those," Dean said. "The strong growth seen at JAN needs to continue as we continue to increase our marketplace presence in the eyes of the airlines."

