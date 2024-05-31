Why isn't Milwaukee's public housing a 'lottery ticket out of poverty' anymore?

After a year of bad headlines for the troubled Milwaukee Housing Authority, it's hard to find volunteers willing to join its oversight board.

That's what Mayor Cavalier Johnson — who has the power to fill the three vacant seats on the seven-member Board of Commissioners — told the Journal Sentinel.

"Quite candidly, part of the issue is finding individuals who are interested in going into the board, with all the news surrounding the Housing Authority," Johnson said, adding: "This is a big lift. It's going to take a lot of dedication from whoever the board appointees are."

Public housing residents say the Housing Authority, which operates 5,200 rental units across Milwaukee, isn't keeping public housing residents safe or treating them with respect.

In the past year, tenants have called for leadership change at the agency, and staged protests calling attention to dangerous conditions inside their homes — part of a campaign organized by local nonprofit Common Ground.

Federal regulators, meanwhile, have ordered the Housing Authority make major changes, after an audit turned up "risk for serious fraud, waste and abuse" inside the agency.

Common Ground recently sent the mayor a list of seven people who are willing to serve on the board — a group that includes public housing residents, community leaders and former Housing Authority employees.

One of their proposed nominees is Christine Donahoe, a civil rights attorney who's faced off against the Housing Authority in court. Donahoe spent seven years as an attorney with Legal Action of Wisconsin, where she often represented public housing tenants who were facing eviction.

The Journal Sentinel spoke with Donahoe about her vision for Milwaukee's public housing — and what she'd like to see change at the Housing Authority. Here's that conversation, edited for length and clarity:

Question: At its best, how should the Housing Authority serve families?

Christine Donahoe: At its best, and the way it's designed, public housing should be a lottery ticket out of poverty and the resulting instability.

Once you get that lottery ticket and can enter public housing, you no longer have to spend 70 or 80% of your very meager income on rent.

Public housing tenants only have to spend 30% of their income on rent, and the government covers the rest. For people who have no income, they sometimes pay little or nothing in rent.

That means they can spend money on things that lift people out of poverty: better groceries for their kids, school supplies, transportation to and from a job that they may not be able to access without a car.

When tenants are in the private market — and they're spending 70% of their disability income on housing — they're never going to be able to afford those necessary tools to to get out of poverty.

Public housing can also give children a leg up — helping them get an education and jobs, and giving them economic mobility.

When kids have safe, stable housing, they don't have to move schools every six months or every year. They're more likely to be in schools longer, and in safer neighborhoods.

Q: Auditors and tenants have accused the Housing Authority of shoddy recordkeeping. When you were representing tenants, how were the Housing Authority's records?

Donahoe: In my experience, mismanagement of recordkeeping and accounting was a common issue for Housing Authority tenants.

Often, evictions were filed because the Housing Authority made a mistake in the accounting or recertification.

That was incredibly frustrating because the eviction would be on the client's record, even though it was completely meritless, and it would follow the tenant for years to come.

I remember having a few cases where I had to sit down and spend hours recreating the account for that tenant —and doing the math to figure out exactly where things went wrong.

Q: Is it hard for tenants to push back against recordkeeping mistakes?

Donahoe: It's always an uphill battle for public housing tenants because very few tenants facing eviction are able to access attorneys and advocates.

In general, something like 90% of tenants facing eviction never end up finding an attorney. And a huge proportion of tenants facing eviction never even show up to court.

It's really difficult — when you're working two jobs, have multiple kids, have transportation issues and other financial instability — to make sense of what's going on in your case, to recreate the accounting, to show up to court in the middle of the workday and to present a cohesive narrative of what happened.

Q: Without more federal funding, what can HACM do to improve life for public housing residents?

Donahoe: There are some really, really big policy questions about how you serve people when there isn't enough funding for affordable housing.

There are policies that have to change, and a lot of those policy decisions are out of HACM's hands, so I can understand why HACM would turn around and say: Federal funding has dried up, and we don't have the resources for that.

But I think what people would really like to see is an honest acknowledgement from HACM that some things are going okay, but there is a lot of room for improvement.

I think that what is frustrating is there has not been the type of humility and acknowledgement necessary.

I think the least the Housing Authority can do is be very open about the shortcomings and be very transparent about the needs.

