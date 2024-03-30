Why ingesting water from the hot tap could be dangerous for your health

(NEXSTAR) – Using hot water straight from the tap can save heating time when cooking or making tea, but doing so could be harmful to your health, experts say.

Millions of American homes have lead in their drinking water, a tasteless, odorless danger not visible to the naked eye.

“Lead pipes were commonly used in the early 1900s in America for their malleability and durability,” said Natalie Exum, assistant scientist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “It was not until 1986 that its use was banned by Congress, so older homes built before 1950 are more likely to have lead pipes, making older post-industrial cities a higher risk for lead in drinking water.”

In November, 2023 the Biden Administration announced a proposal to replace all lead water service lines in the next 10 years. The government estimates that at least 9.2 million homes get their water through lead pipes and service lines, with low-income communities and communities of color disproportionately affected.

What’s wrong with hot tap water?

“Hot water dissolves lead more quickly than cold water and is therefore more likely to contain greater amounts of lead,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA advises people never to use water from the hot water tap for drinking, cooking, or making baby formula. Boiling water does not remove lead.

But what about neighborhoods retrofitted with non-lead pipes?

“If you know your supply lines are not made of lead it is still recommended to use cold water for drinking/cooking/baby formula,” Exum told Nexstar in an email. “There can still be lead in solder and faucets that are harder to identify.”

The longer water sits in lead-based plumbing, the more lead it can contain, according to Exum.

Should I worry about my tap water?

One of the first steps in the EPA’s plan to remove lead service lines across America is to identify where they’re still in use, information that isn’t always readily available.

“A lot of utilities do not know where the lead lines lie,” Exum said. “Part of EPA has proposed lead and copper rule improvements require water utilities to complete comprehensive lead service line inventories and make them available to the public.”

Further complicating matters, once the supply line crosses onto private property, the burden of testing for lead is often left up to the residents, according to Exum.

To figure out whether or not your home has lead supply tests, Exum suggests checking city records. If those are inconclusive, the homeowner or a professional can have a water sample tested. Another way to figure out what pipes you have is to scratch the supply lines to the home. If the scratched area turns yellow orange, it is likely copper, according to the EPA. If it turns shiny silver, the pipe is either lead or galvanized iron. Use a magnet to figure out which – galvanized metal will attract the magnet, while lead will not.

What can I do if I have lead pipes?

The CDC urges people with lead pipes to take precautions, as there is no safe blood level for young children and it can be harmful at extremely low levels.

Lead, which is especially dangerous for young children, can cause behavior and learning problems, lower IQ, slowed growth, hearing problems, anemia, seizures, coma and even death, according to the EPA. Adults may develop cardiovascular issues like high blood pressure, decreased kidney function and reproductive problems.

To minimize contact with lead, the EPA suggests the following:

Test your water to find out what level of lead you have.

Ask the local water utility if there are lead pipes that send water to your home

Run your water before drinking, taking a shower, doing laundry or washing dishes. Flushing times will vary depending on the presence of lead lines, and the water utility should be able to tell you how long to flush for.

As mentioned before, use only cold water for drinking, cooking and making baby formula.

Clean the aerator screen attached to your faucet regularly.

Use a filter certified to remove lead and make sure to replace it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The filter shouldn’t be used for hot water.

