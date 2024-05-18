Why Illinois professional licenses could be delayed

Illinois has gotten a bad reputation when it comes to processing professional licenses, with some applicants waiting months to get their licenses.

Our Quad Cities News Illinois Capitol Bureau correspondent Theodora Koulouvaris reports that the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, the department in charge of fixing the issue, just missed a crucial deadline, which could delay things further.

