Why hydration company Air Up launched a 'pee-flavored water' prank on April Fools Day

The hydration company Air Up got in on the April Fools Day action Monday with a fake announcement about urine-flavored water that's meant to be more than just a funny gag.

According to a press release, the company claimed it planned to create scented pods that would release the smell of urine and trick the brain into thinking it was actually drinking pee-flavored water. Company representative Ellie Kuhen confirmed the prank and said the stunt is intended to get people talking about something that isn't typically shared with polite company.

"Air Up launched this joke to get people talking about their pee," said company representative Ellie Kuhen.

The prank is meant to bring awareness to people's water intake and the correlation between the color of urine and dehydration.

Air Up was inspired to do the prank after customers began telling them how often they have to pee after they bought their product, Kuhen told USA TODAY. She adds that one of the best ways to know if one is hydrated is to check the color of their urine.

How can I tell if I'm dehydrated by my urine?

According to a study published by the National Library of Medicine, the color of someone's urine gets darker as they become more dehydrated because of a yellow-pigmented waste product the body produces called urochrome. The body produces more urochrome when dehydrated, thus making urine darker.

"Studies show that 75% of Americans are dehydrated," said Kuhen. "Additionally, 20% of Americans report not adjusting their water intake based on the color of their pee."

According to the study, many Americans drink enough hydrating liquids, but it's offset by the amount of caffeine, alcohol and sodium they consume.

What happens when you're dehydrated?

According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service, symptoms of dehydration can include thirst, dizziness, lightheadedness, and fatigue.

People who are dehydrated can have dry mouths, lips, tongues and sunken eyes.

How does Air Up work?

According to Kuhen, Air Up uses scented pods to flavor regular water. The pods trick the brain into thinking the water tastes like watermelon or cherry cola.

"Air Up can make almost anything 'tasteable,'" said Kuhen. "Even things you wouldn’t typically eat, drink, or even be able to taste."

She said the scented pods are how the company makes water flavorful water without adding sugar, calories, and additives.

