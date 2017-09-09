Why Hillary Clinton should move on, Europe's migration issues have morphed, Why Jewish-Muslim dialogue is imperative, Put an end to enforced disappearances, Lessons from the Mayweather-McGregor fight

The Globe and Mail / Toronto

WHY HILLARY CLINTON SHOULD MOVE ON

“Hillary Clinton won’t go away,” writes Lawrence Martin. “In May, she formed a political action group to advance progressive causes. It’s called ‘Onward Together.’ As a rallying cry, is there anything more stale and timeworn? In a couple of weeks, Ms. Clinton is bringing out a book. It’s called What Happened. Which is just what Democrats don’t want to be reminded of.... The Democrats do not have a shortage of potentially strong leaders. They include senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand.... Ms. Clinton isn’t clearing the stage because she can’t live with the embarrassment of losing.... She should ... make way for the others.”

EUObserver / Brussels

EUROPE'S MIGRATION ISSUES HAVE MORPHED

“Europe continues to face migratory pressures, but the difference between now and just two years ago is like night and day...,” writes Dimitris Avramopoulos. “We have already made enormous progress.... Supporting our most affected member states and stemming flows along the Central Mediterranean Route is on the top of our agenda. In the Eastern Mediterranean, we brought the situation under control.... But Libya is not Turkey and we cannot have the same type of arrangement with Libya as we do with Turkey. Instead, our action ... has to focus on saving lives at sea, working to improve conditions where we can in Libya, helping migrants stranded there to return to their countries of origin, and discouraging illegal and dangerous boat crossings.”

The Jerusalem Post / Jerusalem

WHY JEWISH-MUSLIM DIALOGUE IS IMPERATIVE

“This Friday, Muslims in Israel and around the world will begin celebrating their most important holiday, known as Eid al-Adha...,” write Ron Kronish and Mohammed Daoudi Dajani. “How many Jews ... know anything about this?... Similarly, Jews [recently marked] the Hebrew month of Elul.... How many Muslims ... know much about these customs?... We have been engaged in dialogue, education and reconciliation among Jews and Muslims ... for several decades.... Despite many negative trends ... we believe that it is still not too late for Israeli Jews and Palestinian Muslims (and Christians) to engage ... [and] overcome stereotypes and mutual misunderstandings....”

The Daily Star / Dhaka, Bangladesh

PUT AN END TO ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES

“August 30 [reminded] the international community that enforced disappearance is a crime and cannot be condoned under any circumstances...,” writes C R Abrar. “Enforced disappearance is used as a tool to spread fear within society.... Like many other states in the world, enforced disappearance is a reality in Bangladesh. A typical scenario of enforced disappearance would involve several men forcing their entry into a family home or ... vehicle ... and dragging off one or more members of the family without producing any arrest warrant.... United Nations human rights experts have called on Bangladesh ... to halt an increasing number of enforced disappearances.... The formation of special mechanisms within Bangladesh ... can be the befitting beginning of that process of redemption.”

The Royal Gazette / Hamilton, Bermuda

LESSONS FROM THE MAYWEATHER-MCGREGOR FIGHT

“When Conor McGregor returned to his corner at the end of the third round ... in the very early hours of [Aug. 27], the farce that is expected to earn him and his conqueror a combined $400 million was fully exposed,” states an editorial. “What happened next ... [was] largely irrelevant – the myth about mixed martial arts’ supremacy when set against boxing had been smashed, hopefully never to be entertained in such context again.... History may show that Mayweather’s most important fight was ... that which burst the [Ultimate Fighting Championship’s] bubble and put it back in its lane. Entertainment? Yes. Sport? No.”

