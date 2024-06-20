Why is it hazy in Tucson? Here's what experts say is causing it and why it may continue

Tucson and parts of southern Arizona woke to a hazy sky on Thursday due to blowing dust.

Julia Tetrault, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson, said the dust is a result of a haboob that swept across New Mexico and brought a wave of thick dust that moved into southern Arizona.

The hazy sky is the remanent of that dust storm, but it’s not settling or mixing as it typically does due to a temperature inversion, she added.

Tetrault said the dust could continue into the afternoon and evening as storm chances increase. Those storms were expected to bring a lot of wind to Tucson and southeastern Arizona, which could amplify the issue.

⛅️Good morning Tucson! Did you look up and wonder where the sun is? Don't worry, the sun is still here, it is hidden by dust from NM! This is due to an inversion, keeping the atmosphere from mixing the dust out! (1/2) #azwx pic.twitter.com/aGMbqkDIag — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 20, 2024

Those afternoon storms weren’t expected to bring much rain or cause flooding.

“We’re just starting to moisten up with monsoon, so it will take us a while to get those really strong rain and flooding issues,” Tetrault said. “There will be some rain but it will be very concentrated.”

While rain was possible for some, Tetrault warned that Tucson was expected to hit about 109 degrees on Thursday, 5-7 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Will metro Phoenix see rain from the storm hitting southern Arizona?

Ryan Worley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said rain was unlikely in the Valley on Thursday.

While the storms were expected to hit east of metro Phoenix, Worley said those storms could cause winds upward of 30 mph with higher gusts possible. The winds could also bring blowing dust to the area.

Metro Phoenix was expected to hit 114 degrees on Thursday.

But there was a bit of hope for rain in the coming days, Worley said. Chances of rain were expected to increase to 30-40% on Friday and continue through Sunday.

What is inversion and why is it making the haze worse?

Typically, the temperature decreases as you go up in the atmosphere, which allows the air to mix.

However, a temperature inversion means it's warmer higher up in the atmosphere, which keeps the air closer to the surface trapped and stagnated.

"With the inversion, the air can only go so high," Tetrault said. "The mixing can only occur so close to the surface because nothing can rise above that."

This causes the dust to hang closer to the ground rather than mixing out.

What is a haboob?

People often use the term haboob to describe the huge, dramatic walls of dust that sometimes blow into Phoenix. Dust and sand storms are common in the Middle East, where the Arabic word "haboob" comes from.

In Arizona, the word has come to mean a powerful dust storm with a rolling wall of dust.

Former Arizona Republic reporters Ellie Willard and Abigail Celaya contributed to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why is it hazy in Tucson? Here's what to know