Why hasn't the Highway 100 project in Oak Creek started yet? Here's what we found out.

It’s a common sight seeing traffic cones in Wisconsin during spring.

But after seeing them for weeks with no apparent work being done on a $2.47 million Highway 100 project in Oak Creek, one resident reached out to the Journal Sentinel wondering if the project had been delayed.

We found out what was going on.

“There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes coordination with this project between WisDOT, Union Pacific Railroad, utility companies, and contractors,” said Chris Verhyen, the communications representative in the southeast region for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

While work was set to start April 26, Verhyen said the public will see construction happening at the bridge over the railroad between Nicholson Road and Pennsylvania Avenue “in the coming weeks.”

He maintained the tentative schedule still calls for the project to wrap up this fall.

“An eastbound bridge deck demolition plan is in place,” he said. “That work is scheduled to begin June 17.”

During this stage of the project, westbound traffic will be maintained, according to Verhyen.

Eastbound traffic will continue to be detoured utilizing WIS 38, County G, WIS 31 and WIS 32, he said.

In addition to the demolition, the structure for the eastbound bridge will be repointed and the westbound bridge deck will be resealed.

Once the eastbound bridge deck is replaced, the resurfacing work will begin, according to Verhyen. The project includes resurfacing Highway 100 from Shepard Avenue to Highway 32 with asphalt.

Traffic signal improvements are also planned at Nicholson Road.

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor.

For additional project information, visit: projects.511wi.gov/100resurf

