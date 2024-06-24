Why your gas bill could potentially see a hike in price

Why your gas bill could potentially see a hike in price

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans could potentially see their gas bill’s increase in price.

The Kansas Gas Service (KGS) is requesting a net rate increase in base rates of $58.1 million. This increase would affect the portions of a customer’s bill that relate to the delivery of natural gas by KGS, including the fixed monthly service charge and delivery charge.

KGS wants to establish two different rates based on how much natural gas you use. It found that the average natural gas use is 73 Mcf, or one thousand cubic feet, per year. This proposal will increase bills by approximately $6.71 for customers who use less than 73 Mcf and by $9.48 for customers who use more than 73 Mcf.

KGS said it’s investing in systems to bring natural gas to your homes, while also seeing an increase in costs from labor and suppliers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has to sign off on the new rates, in order for this to be put into effect.

The KCC has hosted two public hearings concerning KGS’ proposed changes in their natural gas rates. One on June 13 in Topeka and another on June 17 in Wichita. The hearings were an opportunity for the public to ask questions to the KGS and make comments to the KCC.

Americans For Prosperity Kansas (AFP-KS) announced that they submitted comments that urged the commission to deny any rate hike.

AFP-KS State Director, Elizabeth Patton, submitted the following comments to the commission.

“At a time of record inflation, if Kansas Gas Services’ request are approved, Kansas consumers will once again be required to bear the brunt of corporate decisions, seemingly made to benefit their own financial interests with little regard to the impact on their ratepayers.” AFP-KS State Director, Elizabeth Patton

27 News spoke to a few Kansas residents to get their thoughts on the potential increases.

“We all need gas and to just go across the board and raise the rates, it kind of hurts.” said Topeka resident Phil Turner.

“Utility bills as far as I’m concerned, they’re getting out of hand,” said Topeka resident Alan Schwartz. “I don’t believe it’s right.”

The KCC has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Aug. 12-14. They have until Oct. 25 to make a decision on the proposed changes.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.