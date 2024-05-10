Why are Fresno homeowners receiving letters for a repair program?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno partnered with SLWA Insurance Services (SLWA), a HomeSweve company to offer optional repair service plans and an education program for homeowners in Fresno, officials announced on Friday.

Officials with the city say homeowners are responsible for the utility service lines connecting their homes to the city’s water and sewer system. When there is a leak or break in these service lines, it will be the homeowner’s responsibility to arrange and pay for the repair.

Because of this, the city has partnered with SLWA to offer a program that they say will educate residents about their service line responsibility and will offer an optional emergency repair plan for a fee.

Officials say Fresno residents have started to receive an introductory mailing to inform them about the program. Because the city has an agreement with SLWA, the logo of the City of Fresno will appear on the mailings, but the city officials say the insurance company and not Fresno will manage the program.

Residents are not obligated to enroll in the program, and city officials say since the marketing, customer service, and repair will be managed entirely by SLWA and not Fresno, no tax dollars will be used.

Plans that will be available include an Exterior Water Service Line and Exterior Sewer/Septic Line Coverage. Those who want to learn more about these optional plans and SLWA can click here, or call their toll-free line at 1-844-341-5838.

Fresno officials recommend residents call their insurance company to determine their actual coverage. The program is not homeowner’s insurance, but an optional emergency plan that schedules and pays contractors directly for covered repairs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.