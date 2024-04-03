Why flags in Massachusetts are flying at half-staff

American flags in Massachusetts are at half-staff this week to honor the late former Congressman William D. Delahunt, who died last month.

Gov. Maura Healey ordered that the flags be lowered from April 1 to April 6 at all main or administration buildings for each town or city hall in Massachusetts, as well as other state-owned or -controlled buildings and state military installations.

Delahunt died after a long-term illness on March 30, surrounded by family at home in Quincy. He was 82.

What is Delahunt's public service history?

The Quincy Democrat served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997 to 2011. Previously, he was the Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996, and a Massachusetts state representative from 1973 to 1975.

More: Wake, funeral service scheduled for Quincy native and former U.S. Rep. William Delahunt

Delahunt received his juris doctor from Boston College School of Law and was a U.S. Coast Guard reservist from 1963 to 1971.

In Congress, Delahunt was known for his work to help families with international adoption as well as assisting in negotiations with Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez to get low-income Massachusetts families cheaper oil for heating their homes, after similar asks to American oil companies were fruitless, according to an obituary published by The Washington Post.

When is Delahunt's funeral?

Funeral services are set for April 5 from 2-7 p.m. at United First Parish Church, also known as the Church of the Presidents, in Quincy.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

"The United States flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning, according to USA.gov. The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff.

Most often, it marks:

The death of a government official, military member, or first responder

A national tragedy

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance

Hannah Morse covers growth and development for The Patriot Ledger. Contact her at hmorse@patriotledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Why are flags at half-staff in Massachusetts?