The U.S. flag waves as a brilliant sign of freedom across the country, but some days that flag doesn't fly as high as one would normally expect.

Is there a guideline for when flags should fly to the top of a pole and when they should only rise midway?

Absolutely. The Flag Code ensures proper respect of the flag on a purely voluntary basis.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's website even provides flag status for those who hoist a flag. This Wednesday will be a good day to check.

Here's what you need to know:

Why is the US flag at half-staff or half-mast today, May 15, 2024?

Peace Officers Memorial Day is May 15. Each year, flags are raised to half-staff from sunrise to sunset, except when the day falls on the third Saturday in May, which is Armed Forces Day.

When flags are flown at half-staff

The governor's website states the U.S. flag should be flown at half-staff for the death of any principal figures of the United States government or governor of any state in a sign of respect to their memory by order of the President of the United States.

A state's governor can proclaim a flag be flown at half-staff for:

Death of a present or former official of state government.

Death of a member of the Armed Forces from that state who dies while serving on active duty.

Death of a first responder who dies while serving in the line of duty.

The flag is always lowered to half-staff on the following days:

Peace Officers Memorial Day: May 15 – Half-staff from sunrise to sunset; except when Peace Officers Memorial Day falls on Armed Forces Day (third Saturday in May).

Memorial Day: Last Monday in May (5/27/2024) – The flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon.

Patriot Day: Sept. 11 − Half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Dec. 7 − Half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

What is flag protocol for raising a flag half-mast or half-staff?

The flag should be hoisted to the peak for an instant and lowered to the half-staff position, according to the governor's website. The flag should be raised to the peak once again before being lowered for the day.

The flag should be raised at sunrise and lowered at sunset daily, but may be displayed in the evening if illuminated by light. Flags should be raised "briskly and ceremoniously."

Half-mast vs half-staff − is there a difference?

Yes, but both can be used interchangeably, according to ushistory.org.

The website states "half-mast" is the preferred term by dictionaries and seems more appropriate at sea (as ships have masts). "Half-staff" would seem to be more appropriate on land, with the Flag Code and Presidential proclamations citing this as the preferred term.

