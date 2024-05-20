Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.

Flags have been lowered to half-staff at all Ohio National Guard installations beginning Monday to honor the life and service of former Ohio Adjutant General Richard Alexander.

Major General Alexander, of Cleveland, joined the Marine Corps in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1958 with the rank of Sergeant. He returned to Ohio and enlisted in the Ohio National Guard, serving under several promotions until eventually taking on the role of Adjutant General – the senior officer in the state’s military structure – in 1987.

Alexander became the first Black general officer and first Black adjutant general in Ohio National Guard history.

In a statement Governor DeWine praised Alexander’s efforts and commitment throughout his career, in particular during the 1993 Lucasville Prison riot.

“In 1993, the Ohio National Guard was called upon to respond to an inmate riot at the Lucasville Prison. General Alexander was part of our leadership team managing the crisis and offered wise counsel that no doubt helped save lives,” DeWine said. “In addition, I saw first-hand the tremendous service and professionalism of the National Guard under General Alexander when I toured areas of the state that were damaged by rain, flooding, and other natural disasters… His calm demeanor, thoroughness, and military preparedness served the citizens of Ohio well.”

Alexander’s leadership skills were recognized nationally by the National Guard Association of the United States, which appointed him to the position of president of the association in 1996.

In addition to all Ohio National Guard installations, flags should be flown at half-staff at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower from sunrise to sunset on the day of his funeral. The Governor said all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the state of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion over the same time period.

