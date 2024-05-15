Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio on May 15, 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.

Flags have been lowered on Ohio’s public buildings and grounds throughout the state Wednesday. DeWine said the flags will be lowered to honor Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week.

The annual observance of the two occasions dates to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls within the week of Police Week.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Though neither lost their lives, two police officers were involved in separate shootings over the weekend, prompting a plea from Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Steel for more restraint and less violence.

“I feel like society, we’re not the same as we were. We’re so violent,” Steel said. “We’re so quick to just act. We’ve got to pull together a little more and start taking care of each other.”

Flags throughout Ohio will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

