Why are flags half-staff in Florida on Wednesday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags will be at half-staff in Florida and across the country on Wednesday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at half-staff in a memo sent to Director of Real Estate Development and Management Brian Fienemann.

Wednesday is Peace Officers Memorial Day, an occasion that honors officers who died or became disabled in the line of duty.

“On May 15, we pay tribute to those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the safety and freedoms of Floridians,” DeSantis wrote in the memo. “In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week. We will never forget the enduring legacy of law enforcement heroes.

DeSantis ordered all U.S. and state of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff “to honor and show gratitude for their service and sacrifice” from sunrise to sunset.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.