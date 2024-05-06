Why are flags at half-staff in Arizona? Here's what to know

From sunrise to sunset on Monday flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff in honor of Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day as ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“On Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Day, we honor and remember the officers who lived a life of service to others and made the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe,” said Hobbs. “We mourn these fallen heroes and ensure that the legacy of their service is forever remembered for generations to come.”

Although individuals, businesses, and other organizations are not required to lower their flags to half-staff, anyone is able to join in the tribute.

What is the difference between half-mast and half-staff?

Typically the difference between the two is where the flag is being flown. Half-mast refers to flags flown on ships, while half-staff is used for flags flown on land.

When are flags flown at half-staff?

There are specific holidays and events when flags are flown at half-staff in the United States. The Arizona Governor's website outlines those days as:

Memorial Day when the flag should be displayed at half-staff until noon only, then raised to the top of the staff.

Peace Officers Memorial Day, unless that day is also Armed Forces Day.

Patriot Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Firefighters Memorial Day.

United States presidents can also declare that flags be flown at half-staff on the death of a notable person, according to the site. In those cases, the flag would be flown at half-staff in these instances:

30 days from the death of the president or a former president.

10 days from the day of death of the vice president, the chief justice or a retired chief justice of the United States, or the speaker of the House of Representatives.

From the day of death until the interment of an associate justice of the Supreme Court, a secretary of an executive or military department, a former vice president or the governor of a state.

The day of death and the following day for a member of Congress.

The governor can also order that the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on the death of a notable present or former government official or member of the Armed Forces who dies while on active duty.

In Arizona, the governor can also require that the state flag be lowered for all state, institutional and educational buildings. The law also allows the state flag to be lowered on the death of an incumbent elective state officer for seven days beginning on the day following the death of the officer.

