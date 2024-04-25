Why are flags flying at half-staff in North Carolina?

United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are flying at half-staff in N.C. to honor the life of a former judge.

Gov. Roy Cooper made a statement on the lowering of flags in an April 25 news release.

"The Honorable John C. Martin was an exemplary public servant and judge who served the state for over 30 years on the bench," Cooper said. "I was saddened to hear of his passing and my thoughts and prayers are with his friends and loved ones at this time."

Why are the flags at half-staff in North Carolina?

Cooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor former NC Court of Appeals Chief Judge John C. Martin, who died on April 9, 2024.

Martin served as a Superior Court Judge for seven years and an appellate judge for the N.C. Court of Appeals for more than 24. He spend the last 10 years of his career as the chief judge of the Court of Appeals, before retiring in 2014, though he continued to serve on the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal after retiring, eventually being inducted into their Hall of Fame for his public service.

How long will flags be at half-staff?

U.S. and N.C. flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, April 26.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

Usa.gov states that the American flag flies at half-staff when the country or a state is in mourning. The president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff.

An American flag flying at half-staff generally indicates one of these three things:

The death of a government official, military member or emergency first responder. A national tragedy. Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

Where will flags be flown at half-staff?

Cooper ordered all state facilities in N.C. to fly flags at half-staff.

While only state facilities are ordered to lower flags, the news release encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated to honor Martin.

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

Previous reporting from Memphis Commercial Appeal explained that on ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast. Elsewhere ashore, flags are flown at half-staff.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: US, NC flags at half-staff in North Carolina to honor John C. Martin