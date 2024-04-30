Why are flags flying at half-staff in North Carolina?

United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are flying at half-staff in North Carolina to honor the lives of four officers slain in a shootout on Monday, April 29.

Gov. Roy Cooper made a statement on the lowering of flags in an April 30 news release.

"Yesterday, North Carolina and our country lost four heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty working to protect our communities," Cooper said. "Our prayers are with their friends and families as they navigate this difficult time and we remember and honor the lives of these law enforcement officers."

Why are the flags at half-staff in North Carolina?

Cooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor four officers who were shot to death in a standoff in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday.

The news release named Samuel "Sam" Poloche and William "Alden" Elliott, both 14-year veterans of the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections who served in the Special Operations and Intelligence Unit. Poloche joined the unit in 2013, Elliott in 2016 after each served several years as probation/parole officers. Officer Joshua Eyer was a six-year veteran of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. A Deputy U.S. Marshal, who has not yet been publicly named, was the fourth officer killed.

4 Charlotte, NC officers killed: Suspect named, two people being questioned after 4 officers killed serving warrant in NC

How long will flags be at half-staff?

The U.S. and N.C. flags will be flown at half-staff beginning immediately and will remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, May 3.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

Usa.gov states that the American flag flies at half-staff when the country or a state is mourning. The president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff.

An American flag flying at half-staff generally indicates one of these three things:

The death of a government official, military member or emergency first responder. A national tragedy. Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

Where will flags be flown at half-staff?

Cooper ordered all state facilities in N.C. to fly flags at half-staff.

While only state facilities are ordered to lower flags, the news release encouraged individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated to honor the fallen officers.

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

Previous reporting from Memphis Commercial Appeal explained that flags are flown at half-mast on ships and at naval stations ashore, and at half-staff elsewhere.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Flags at half-staff in North Carolina to honor 4 officers killed