Why are flags flying at half-staff in Tennessee?

Flags across Tennessee will be at half-staff Monday to honor a fallen Memphis police officer.

Governor Bill Lee ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff in accordance with the Honoring Hometown Heroes Act.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Governor Lee said "Maria & I are deeply saddened by the death of Memphis Police Officer Joseph McKinney while serving in the line of duty. Our prayers are with Officer McKinney’s family, the recovering officers & the Memphis law enforcement community."

Here is what we know about the flags.

Why are the flags at half-staff in Tennessee?

Per Governor Lee's orders, flags will be flown half-staff today to honor fallen Memphis police officer Joseph Russell McKinney. McKinney was shot and killed on Friday, April 12 in the line of duty.

Memphis Police Officer Joseph McKinney

Shelby County DA: Evidence indicates slain Memphis police officer killed by friendly fire

How long will flags be at half-staff?

Flags are set to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 22.

Why do flags fly at half-staff?

According to USA.gov, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning.

The flag can be ordered to fly at half-staff by the president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia.

Here are the events that usually trigger it:

The death of a government official, military member, or first responder

A national tragedy

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance

Where will flags be flown at half-mast?

Governor Lee's order requires flags be at half mast at the State Capitol in Nashville and all state office buildings across Tennessee.

Is it half-mast or half-staff?

On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.

Elsewhere ashore, flags are flown at half-staff.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in Tennessee for slain Memphis officer