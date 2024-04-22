Why are flags flying at half-staff in Tennessee?
Flags across Tennessee will be at half-staff Monday to honor a fallen Memphis police officer.
Governor Bill Lee ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff in accordance with the Honoring Hometown Heroes Act.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Governor Lee said "Maria & I are deeply saddened by the death of Memphis Police Officer Joseph McKinney while serving in the line of duty. Our prayers are with Officer McKinney’s family, the recovering officers & the Memphis law enforcement community."
Here is what we know about the flags.
Why are the flags at half-staff in Tennessee?
Per Governor Lee's orders, flags will be flown half-staff today to honor fallen Memphis police officer Joseph Russell McKinney. McKinney was shot and killed on Friday, April 12 in the line of duty.
Shelby County DA: Evidence indicates slain Memphis police officer killed by friendly fire
How long will flags be at half-staff?
Flags are set to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 22.
Why do flags fly at half-staff?
According to USA.gov, the U.S. flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning.
The flag can be ordered to fly at half-staff by the president, a state governor or the mayor of the District of Columbia.
Here are the events that usually trigger it:
The death of a government official, military member, or first responder
A national tragedy
Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance
Where will flags be flown at half-mast?
Governor Lee's order requires flags be at half mast at the State Capitol in Nashville and all state office buildings across Tennessee.
Is it half-mast or half-staff?
On ships and at naval stations ashore, flags are flown at half-mast.
Elsewhere ashore, flags are flown at half-staff.
