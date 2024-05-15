Why are the flags flying at half-staff in Wisconsin on Wednesday?

Flags fly at half-staff at the Roundy's warehouse in Oconomowoc on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

American and State of Wisconsin flags are flying at half-staff for the second consecutive day.

On Tuesday, this gesture honored Hmong-Lao Veterans Day and the Hmong-Lao veterans who fought alongside the United States in the Vietnam War. Wednesday, it honors police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Here's what to know.

Why are the flags at half-staff today in Wisconsin?

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #223 ordering American flags and the Wisconsin state flag to be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, May 15, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Federal law designates May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day each year and requires the U.S. flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of police officers who have died in the line of duty. The day takes place during National Police Week, which this year is May 12-18. Nationally, the week was marked with a candlelit vigil in Washington D.C. on Monday, honoring 282 officers killed in the line of duty, including 118 who died in 2023.

"(T)hroughout Wisconsin, peace officers bravely protect and serve their communities and the people of this state, committed to public service, safety, and justice ...," Evers said in his executive order. "(M)embers of law enforcement agencies are often called to put themselves in harm's way to respond to dangerous and unpredictable situations. ... (T)he people of Wisconsin honor and remember peace officers' service as well as those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.

"It is important that people throughout our country know and understand the problems, duties, and responsibilities of their police departments and that members of our law enforcement agencies recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, by protecting them against violence or disorder, and by protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression or intimidation," Kennedy said in the proclamation.

Law enforcement officers places flags at half-staff during a multi-agency National Police Week ceremony, Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Indian River County Courthouse. Flags across the United States will be flown at half-staff Wednesday, May 15 for Peace Officers' Memorial Day. Police Week began May 12 and runs through May 18.

How long will the flags be at half-staff?

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, May 15, per Evers' Executive Order #223.

Any jurisdiction in the state is also permitted to fly flags at half-staff any day during National Police Week for the purpose of honoring in a public ceremony officers who have died in the line of duty.

Where do flags fly at half-staff?

Evers ordered that, on May 15, the American flag and the Wisconsin state flag fly at half-staff at all buildings, grounds and military installations belonging to the State of Wisconsin.

Sandra Day O'Connor Courthouse puts its flag at half-staff following the death of its namesake on Dec.1, 2023.

Where do flags fly at half-staff?

"The United States flag flies at half-staff or at half-mast when the nation or a state is in mourning," USA.gov says. "The president, a state governor, or the mayor of the District of Columbia can order flags to fly at half-staff."

Most often, it marks:

The death of a government official, military member or first responder.

A national tragedy.

Memorial Day or another national day of remembrance.

What is the difference between half-staff and half-mast?

Half-mast refers to flags lowered on a ship while half-staff refers to a pole in the ground, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command's blog. "Half-staff" is the preferred term in presidential decrees while "half-mast" is used outside of the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Why are flags at half-staff in Wisconsin today?