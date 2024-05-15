Why fighter jets may be flying over Dayton and western Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Residents in parts of western Ohio could see or hear fighter jets flying over their homes Wednesday morning.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, it will conduct an air defense exercise Wednesday night around the Dayton area in close proximity to a Civil Air Patrol aircraft, which will be taking on the role of a Track of Interest – an aircraft that poses as a potential threat.

Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio on May 15, 2024

The session will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the purpose of the exercise being to evaluate response and coordination procedures. Exercise flights are subject to relocation, delay or cancellation due to inclement weather.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.