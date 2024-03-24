Why are fans being bitten by the Solway Sharks?

Sport events across the country have struggled to attract as many fans back after the Covid pandemic - but one professional team is bucking the trend.

South-west Scotland may not be seen as a sporting heartland, but it's proving to be a thriving base for the Solway Sharks.

Attendances at its National Ice Hockey League fixtures have risen sharply by more than double this season.

The Dumfries Ice Bowl is now packed out every weekend - but why have fans been bitten by the Solway Sharks?

Fans have been packing out the Dumfries Ice Bowl to see the fast-paced action

Between 700 to 800 fans are making "the Shark Tank" the liveliest place in the regional capital during most Saturday evenings.

Maureen Cochrane got the bug after meeting her husband Dave, and they have followed the Sharks around the country.

She said: "I didn't know anything about the Sharks until I met Dave eight years ago.

"I'd never been to an ice hockey match before. He asked me if I wanted to go, and I thought 'no, why would I want to do that?'.

"But I came, and as soon as I was here I said 'right when's the next one'.

"I don't know how but it just kind of grabs you, and it feels like a family here."

The Sharks have turned match days into big lively occasions

The Sharks are battling for the play-offs in their first ever season in the national league, after being promoted from Division 1 North.

Entrepreneur John Strange is a pivotal figure behind the "mini-revolution", having bought into the outfit last summer.

He was involved with Glasgow Clan, but a half-hour conversation "changed everything" and he quickly "fell in love" with the Sharks.

The co-owner said: "Ice hockey is the fastest indoor sport in the world, one of the most competitive sports in the world.

"The atmosphere we create in the rink, the players we've got, and the sheer magic of a game of ice hockey is why people have been bitten by the Sharks."

Lynn and Andrew Ross enjoy the Solway Sharks "family atmosphere"

While Dumfries and Galloway's three professional football teams - Queen of the South, Annan Athletic and Stranraer - are all struggling, the Sharks are enjoying their best ever season.

The side beat the Berkshire-based Bees 5-2 in front of hundreds of beach-shirt clad fans on Saturday, with beating drums in the stands and music booming.

Lynn Ross has been a regular at the Ice Bowl for the last five years with her husband Andrew and their 14-year-old daughter Skye.

The 47-year-old feels the "good atmosphere" pulls people in.

Dave Cochrane and Richard Irving, from Annan, have been Sharks fans for decades

Mrs Ross said: "We first came down as one of the players used to work for us.

"We've brought friends and family, and all just got the bug. There's good advertisement, but people also come through word of mouth after hearing how good it is.

"It's local to us, and it's been nice for us to have supported them from being a little team.

"The guys have worked their way up the leagues really well, and they're holding their own."

Stevie-Jo Black has been a fan since a Sharks player came to her local community centre

Stevie-Jo Black, a teenager from Dumfries, has been attending Solway Sharks matches with her friends for several years after a player visited the local community centre.

She said: "From there I just grew more into the hockey.

"Now we try and come every week and I just love it. The fights, the fans, the atmosphere and it's something to do on a Saturday."

Ms Black's friend Chloe Nelson added that "the joy, the happiness and the atmosphere" is what led to her donning a Sharks jersey in the stands.

Having watched the Sharks for about 10 years, she said: "It's been amazing how it's changed over the seasons, my wee brother now plays junior hockey as well."

"We're seeing more people come to watch from outside Dumfries, people from Stranraer and Annan, and they love it just as much as we do."

James Thorburn is starting to prefer the Solway Sharks to Queen of the South

The Solway Sharks owners said they had a lot to consider with their heavy schedule, playing both 56 matches, with both home and away fixtures, across 28 weekends.

Mr Strange said the aim was to attract 1,000 fans to the ice bowl every weekend, but they don't want to achieve that "in competition" with their neighbours - Queen of the South.

James Thorburn is a season ticket holder at Palmerston Park, but left early during the recent 4-1 defeat to Falkirk to watch the ice hockey.

The 67-year-old said: "It's just a wonderful experience, everyone is so friendly, the game is hugely exciting, even if the Sharks lose.

"You're guaranteed an enjoyable evening."

Sharks mascot Finn has been part of efforts to give the Ice Bowl an electric atmosphere

