Why ex-Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban says he would vote for Biden on his deathbed over Trump

Mark Cuban visited the White House on Monday to meet with President Joe Biden about prescription drug costs.

Cuban is the founder of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., a company focused on selling drugs based on the acquisition cost with transparent pricing which can often come in below the cost of competitors.

While at the White House Cuban revealed to Bloomberg that he voted for Nikki Haley in the Texas GOP Primary as a protest vote against Donald Trump.

Cuban then went further saying he would vote for Biden over Trump and had no concerns over the current president’s age.

“If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden,” Cuban said.

With Haley suspending her presidential campaign on Wednesday following Super Tuesday it seems likely that Trump and Biden will face off once again in November for the presidency.