Why eclipse-chasing scientists are flying over Texas during the solar eclipse

Icarus tried to fly too close to the sun, according to Greek mythology. Now, a group of scientists is looking to fly close to next week’s eclipse.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research is sending scientists on a mission for advanced probing of infrared astronomy.

On April 8, they will take off from Tucson International Airport and fly to the eclipse’s path of totality over Texas.

Why are scientists flying through solar eclipse in Texas?

Scientists are using a new instrument, the Airborne Coronal Emission Surveyor, to "explore the large-scale coronal IR emission spectrum during the 2024 total solar eclipse," according to Earth Observing Laboratory.

Quick behind-the-scenes look at scientists and technicians loading and installing the Airborne Coronal Emission Surveyor onto the research aircraft for the upcoming Airborne Coronal Emission Surveyor (ACES) project, which will fly during the total eclipse next month. pic.twitter.com/Q1WZQAlF88 — NSF National Center for Atmospheric Research (@NCAR_Science) March 7, 2024

"ACES is expected to observe neutral helium and 18 forbidden lines of ionized magnesium, silicon, sulfur, argon, calcium, and iron, and it may measure weaker lines of those and other ions."

Have scientists flown near an eclipse before?

Yes. Jenna Samra, a scientist with the Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian, flew during solar eclipses in 2017 and 2019. Samra described the experiences as sobering.

“It’s terrifying, but it’s also, there’s this feeling as the sun starts to eclipse, you just can’t believe you’re here,” she told KGUN 9 News.

NASA is also conducting its own mission for Monday’s solar eclipse. According to the BBC, four NASA pilots will be flying two of the agency's WB-57 planes off the coast of Mexico.

NASA pilot Tony Casey, a sensor equipment operator, is ecstatic to be a part of the mission.

"I am stoked. I'm so excited to be able to fly this mission,” he told the BBC. “I'm looking forward to just the experience of being there in this moment and the shadow overtaking you."

Where can you see the path of totality in Texas?

The moon will start to cover the sun around noon on April 8. Totality will begin at 1:30 p.m. near Del Rio and trace a line northeast across Texas.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon shifts between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun's face.

Totality will last from a few seconds to about 4.5 minutes, depending on the direction you're on in its path. Only those in the path of totality will get the full eclipse experience.

