Why your EBT card isn’t working: New York system down

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system is offline Sunday morning for system upgrades.

The system outage started at 12:01 a.m. and was expected to last until 11 a.m. Sunday. During that period, Cardholders will not be able to access food or cash purchases, cash withdrawals, customer service, the mobile app or online client portal.

DoorDash adds more grocery options for NYC food stamp recipients

After the upgrades are finished, cardholders can use their EBT cards as usual, and will not change anything, including their PIN. The customer service line will also remain the same.

During the outage, the system will also transfer over to a new vendor. The only thing cardholders need to do after the outage is download a new app and portal, ebtEDGE. More information about the outage and the new app can be found on EBT’s website.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.