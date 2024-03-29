Why is Easter in March? How the holy date and Good Friday are determined

Last year, Easter was in April. This year, Easter is in March. In 2025, it will be in April again. So, how is the date of Easter determined?

Easter, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, is part of the Paschal Triduum, “the holiest” time of the church’s year where Christians observe the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus, according to the Diocese of Des Moines.

Easter 2024 is on Sunday, March 31. Whether you celebrate with easter egg hunts, attend church services or go out for a family brunch, here’s what you should know about the holy dates.

Why is Easter in March 2024?

Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon that follows the spring equinox. But the spring equinox date isn’t fixed, so the Catholic Church created a fixed date of March 21 to define it, USA TODAY reported. So, the full moon after that equinox will indicate which Sunday the holy day will be held.

Last year, the Paschal full moon — the name of the full moon deriving from “pascha,” the Greek and Latin word for “Passover”— appeared on Thursday, April 6. So, Easter fell on Sunday, April 9.

When will Easter be in 2025?

Easter will be held on April 20, 2025.

What is Good Friday?

Friday, March 29 is Good Friday, which always takes place before Easter Sunday. Many Christians worldwide observe the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ, or the day known as Good Friday.

Good Friday is day for Christians to “mediate on Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross,” according to the BBC.

Is Good Friday a bank or federal holiday?

Good Friday is not a federal holiday, but the day is part of the Holy Week, which leads up to Easter. The post office will be open and delivering mail.

Most banks do not close for Good Friday either, but the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed.

