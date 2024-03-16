Why e-bikes will be allowed on new multi-use trail in California’s Tahoe National Forest

A new trail network is being planned connecting Nevada City and Truckee in the Sierra Nevada.

Tahoe National Forest recently announced construction of a new trail, called the Pines to Mines Trail, which will begin this year. The mixed-use trail network, which will allow Class 1 e-bikes, will include roughly 50 miles of existing trails with 22 miles of new trails, according to U.S. Forest Service news release. It will also be open to equestrians, pedestrians and cyclists.

“The Tahoe National Forest strives to offer diverse and accessible recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities,” acting supervisor Matt Jedra said in the release. “Pines to Mines will be an asset to our region and we are happy to offer another recreation destination that not only promotes increased public access to our national forest, but also has the potential to support and grow our local economy.”

The trail on its western end will include the existing Pioneer Trail in Nevada City and run to the east end of the Donner Lake Rim trail in Truckee. Along that 72-mile span will be several trailheads. Future trailheads could be built later, the release said.

Allowing e-bikes on trails is becoming a growing trend in the region. Tahoe National Forest has allowed e-bikes on more than 2,000 miles on motorized forest roads and on 35 miles of multi-use trails, Truckee District Ranger Jonathan Cook-Fisher said.

“This expansion of trail open to Class 1 e-bikes further improves recreation access for users of all cycling abilities. As always, users on any trail are reminded to make trail etiquette and safety a priority,” Cook-Fisher said.

Studies done by Tahoe National Forest indicated the impact of e-bikes on trails and their operating speeds were similar to traditional mountain bikes. Class 1 e-bikes are equipped with a motor that assists riders while pedaling and does not kick on when riders are going faster than 20 mph.

“The inclusion of Class 1 e-bikes as an approved use on the trail expands access to individuals that may not be able to walk or ride a traditional bicycle as far or long,” the news release said. “E-bike technology has the potential to include user groups of all ages and attract more diverse users to explore their public land in a socially and ecologically responsible way.”