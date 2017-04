Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Since initial photographs of Ceres were taken by NASA’s Dawn spacecraft in 2015, the dwarf planet has been a source of continual discovery. It might just be the most fascinating planet in our solar system.

NBC News Originals More

NBC News Originals

NBC News is a leading source of global news and information. Here you will find clips from our original series Debunker, Flashback, Nerdwatch, Show Me and more.