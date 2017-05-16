Why Drug Costs Keep Rising—and What You Can Do About It

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Last year, Jerry Pancake was paying $6 for a three-month supply of pravastatin, a drug he takes every day to lower his cholesterol.

But when the 62-year-old Californian recently refilled his prescription, his cost had jumped to $49.

"When I saw the price, I immediately called my insurance company and the pharmacy benefit manager, but they weren’t able to tell me why the price of my drug went up," he says.

Pancake is not alone. An estimated 28 million Americans—or 25 percent of those who regularly take prescription medications—saw a price increase in the past 12 months, according to the latest Consumer Reports Best Buy Drugs nationally representative survey of nearly 1,000 adults who regularly take prescription medication.

Rising drug costs is not a new issue, of course. Yet despite all the attention it has gotten in recent years, Americans continue to shell out more for their medications. Here’s a look at why the problem persists and what you can do about it.

Three Reasons Drug Costs Keep Climbing

High-deductible insurance plans. The average deductible, according to figures from the Kaiser Family Foundation is $2,295 for an individual; $4,364 for a family. Until you have met your deductible, it means you’re stuck paying the full price for a drug. (See how to survive a high-deductible insurance plan.)

"Having one of these plans with increased cost-sharing and copayment makes it so that consumers directly feel the high prices," says Aaron Kesselheim, M.D., J.D., M.P.H., an associate professor at Harvard Medical School whose research analyzes the cost of prescription drugs.

About 30 percent of people in the U.S. who have insurance through their employers have health insurance with a high deductible. And according to research from Kaiser, that number has steadily increased in the past 10 years.

Changes to your formulary. Second, insurance companies might simply stop covering your medication, so you wind up having to pay the entire amount. Last year, for example, Express Scripts, one of the largest pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S., announced it would stop coverage for more than 85 medications.

When Express Scripts announced it would no longer cover those medications, the company said that it was still covering other, similar drugs that could be used instead. But it noted that if a person preferred to stay on their original medication that was no longer covered, they would have to pay the drug’s full price.

Insurance companies can also move a medication from a lower, cheaper "tier" of coverage, where you may only pay $10 or $15 co-pay, to a higher, more expensive tier, where you may have to pay $40, $50 or even a percentage of the total price.

That could cause you to pay hundreds of dollars more for a single medication.

"Increasingly, as drug prices go up, there’s a tendency by insurance companies to move your medications to a higher-cost tier," says Stephen W. Schondelmeyer, Ph.D., Pharm.D., a professor of pharmaceutical economics at the University of Minnesota. "That forces you to either pay the higher cost or switch medications."

Insurance companies make most of these coverage changes at the start of each year, but they can also change the level of coverage for a drug even after you’ve already signed up with their plan. One survey found half of insurance plans made significant changes to the drugs they covered midway through the year—reducing drug coverage or dropping a drug altogether.



If you’re covered by Medicare, your insurer is required to give you 60 days' notice before any changes they make in the drugs they cover, including any they are planning on dropping.

One way you might avoid surprise changes, says Schondelmeyer, is to confirm that your drugs are covered by your insurance plan before you sign up or renew coverage during open enrollment period—usually in October, November or December of each year.

A few extremely high-priced drugs push up costs for everyone. Although fewer people take medications like the rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira (retail price: about $4,500 per month) or the multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (also $4,500 per month) than more common medications for high cholesterol or high blood pressure, the high price tags on those drugs can push up costs for everyone in an insurance plan, says Schondelmeyer.