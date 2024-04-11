Why don’t police do more to stop sideshows? Here’s what the CHP said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From the Peninsula to the East Bay and even on the Bay Bridge, Bay Area police have had their hands full with recent sideshows across the region. Out of hundreds of people that took part in sideshows over the weekend, only two were arrested.

If you talk to Bay Area residents who witness the spectacles practically every weekend, they frequently say they don’t understand why police don’t do more to stop sideshows.

KRON 4 spoke with the California Highway Patrol about how they’re tackling the issue. The CHP says they have a proactive approach to try to see the planning of sideshows online and a reactive approach to send officers to sideshows in progress.

Over 400 stolen vehicles recovered in Oakland, East Bay, 181 arrested

This past weekend, sideshows took place in Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Oakland and on the Bay Bridge, where black marks were still visible.

“Almost like permanent so you see it in the roads,” said Othman Ouenes, who witnessed one of the weekend sideshows.

Ouenes has recorded multiple sideshows over the years from the balcony of his San Francisco apartment, so much so, that he made the recent decision to move to New Mexico and only comes back to the city when he has to for work.

“Part of the reason why I left is I just can’t deal with this anymore,” he said. “It’s just the stress of you know of feeling like I have no control over my environment.”

During the weekend sideshows, the CHP said two people were arrested at the Bay Bridge and two minors were cited.

Officer Andrew Barclay, Public Information Officer with CHP’s Golden Gate Division, says recent legislation allows officers to investigate and take later action.

“It doesn’t have to be, we see it right there, stop them and take the vehicle,” said Barclay. “If we identify that vehicle, we can come in a couple weeks later with that warrant and take that vehicle.”

Officer Barclay gets frequent questions about why responding officers don’t break up sideshows in progress. He says that’s not always a safe option for law enforcement.

“Very often you are looking at hundreds of people involved in these and sending in a single officer can be dangerous for that officer,” he said.

But Ouenes says police officers responding to the sideshows he’s recorded stay too far away to document evidence. He wishes law enforcement would put more resources into not just responding, but also stopping the chaos in progress.

“I don’t feel protected by CHP in these ways,” he said, “and I don’t feel like there’s… again it worries me if something bigger happens. If CHP can’t even control this, what can they do?”

Even though there were multiple sideshows around the same time this weekend, the CHP is still investigating to determine if they were linked in any way.

