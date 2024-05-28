Why doesn’t Miami-Dade man accused of child sexual abuse have to register as a sex offender?

A man accused of sexually abusing a girl for nearly a decade won’t have to register as a sex offender after striking a plea deal with Miami-Dade prosecutors.

On Tuesday, almost five years after his arrest, Albert Bassett, 90, of North Miami pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Alberto Milian. In 2019, Bassett was charged with four counts of sexual battery on a minor and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct after Keisha Etienne, now 36, told Miami-Dade police she was sexually assaulted by Bassett, her aunt’s boyfriend, starting at the age of 9 and continuing for almost a decade.

Under the agreement, negotiated by Bassett’s defense team and approved by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Bassett is ordered to complete 10 years’ probation, is barred from unsupervised contact with minors and must stay away from the victim.

If he had pleaded guilty to the original charges, Bassett would have been placed on the sex offender registry, required in Florida for people convicted of sexual battery, human trafficking and unlawful sexual activity with minors, among other offenses.

Defendant Albert Bassett takes an oath during his plea deal hearing in front of Judge Alberto Milian at the Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

At a courtroom lectern, Etienne expressed her frustration with the plea deal, which her attorneys have likened to a slap on the wrist. Etienne, surrounded by her lawyers and loved ones, said all she wanted as a child was a father figure.

Harold Ford, with the NAACP South Dade branch, left, and Merilynn Etienne, far right, comforts her sister Keisha Etienne, center, as she cries during Albert Bassett plea hearing at the Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Judge Alberto Milian talks during Albert Bassett’s plea hearing at the Gerstein Justice Building in Miami on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Basset was previously charged with four counts of sexual battery on a minor and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct.

“All of us carry the burden of seeing injustice,” Milian said. “...This is justice for all.”

Prosecutor Arvind Singh said he and others at the state attorney’s office “understand the frustration” with the decision, though he added that there are a “myriad of reasons” for the agreement. He said he didn’t delve into why “out of respect” for Etienne.

When speaking to Milian, defense attorney Sabrina Puglisi said the plea is “based on the evidence.”

According to attorney Aaron Karger, who’s representing Etienne, Chief Assistant State Attorney Kathleen Hoague, in conversations about the plea deal, said a jury could interpret Bassett’s payments for braces and other expenses from Etienne’s childhood as “reparations.”

And Hoague said it would be “too much of a burden” to make Bassett move from his North Miami home, as he would be required to by law if he were a registered sex offender and lived near places where children congregated. Public records indicate Bassett lives within a mile radius of several schools.

Neither Hoague nor Singh addressed Karger’s allegations at the hearing, though the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told the Herald Hoague never used the word “reparations” in discussions about the plea deal.

‘Justice and accountability’

Etienne, turning to the judge as her “last hope” for justice, recounted how she, as a counselor, secretly grappled with anxiety, guilt and trauma for years. Bassett, she said, made her pinkie promise to keep the abuse a secret, even telling her that if she said anything, he would go to jail and the family would lose everything.

Guiding students at alternative schools, she said, empowered her to come forward. Her professional training exposed how she was groomed, through tactics including isolation, manipulation and threats.

An undated photo of Keisha Etienne as a child.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has ignored her cries for justice, Etienne said. She said the first prosecutor assigned to her case involved her in talks about a possible plea agreement, frequently stayed in touch with her and supported her through the process. The offer discussed, she said, would have included Bassett pleading guilty to the current charges and would have ordered him to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender therapy and be barred from unsupervised contact with minors.

In late 2020, however, she was assigned to a new prosecutor — and quickly felt like she wasn’t being considered at the negotiation table. In discussions about the plea, the state attorney’s office would reference Bassett’s age, she said.

Neither Hoague nor Singh addressed Etienne’s allegations.

Child sexual abuse survivor Keisha Etienne, her attorneys and family members listen as Judge Alberto Milian confirms Albert Bassett’s plea deal agreement. Basset, who is on the left with his defense team, was previously charged with four counts of sexual battery on a minor and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. The plea deal approved Tuesday does not require him to register as a sexual offender.

The experience, she said, has “reminded me of my lack of voice in this world.”

“All I wanted out of this process was justice and accountability,” Etienne said. “Justice to me means Albert Bassett admits the harm he caused me, pleads guilty to the charges as they stand and has to register as a sex offender.”

After the hearing, Etienne told reporters she was seeking justice for her 9-year-old self.

“While I’m disappointed with the outcome of today’s hearing, I will continue to stand in my truth and be a voice to the voiceless.”