Why does former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz say Dallas has a zoo-like atmosphere?

After being selected with the 137th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Dalton Schultz spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Houston Texans prior to the 2023 NFL season.

On Wednesday, Schultz was on the “The Pat McAfee Show” and discussed the differences between the two organizations, saying the Cowboys’ environment was zoo-like.

Is this a culture problem? Dalton Schultz compares the zoo-like atmosphere with the Cowboys to all football with the Texans pic.twitter.com/cRAdJUzsF4 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 6, 2024

“The focus [In Houston] is just football,” said Schultz, “Describing some of the interactions and stuff you see on a day-to-day basis [with Dallas] surprised a lot of people.”

“You think it’s normal then you come to a place like [Houston],” said Schultz, “There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room and they’ve got like a one-way mirror for people to look in. Like it’s literally, its a zoo due, you’ve got people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention as they’re doing power cleans or whatnot.”

Schultz said there was nothing wrong with that way of running an organization but said being removed from it he could see how it might distract players.

In his first season with the Texans, Schultz had 59 catches for 635 yards with five touchdowns, leading the tight end to re-sign with Houston on a three-year $36 million contract during the offseason.