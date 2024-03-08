Why did women wear white during the State of the Union address? The history of the practice

Tennessee congressman Tim Burchett, left, greets US President Joe Biden as he arrives to the House Chamber of the US Capitol for his third State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 7, 2024.

It’s nothing new for women to wear white in political settings. In fact, they’ve been doing it for more than a century.

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday night, many women donned white to send a message to everyone watching.

What did they mean?

This is a kind of white, a term called suffragette white, worn by those who advocate for women’s rights. When people want to make a political statement about women, they make this fashion statement by wearing the color white.

State of the Union replay: Joe Biden hits hard; Katie Britt gives intense response

Why women wore white at President Biden's State of the Union speech

Today, donning this color makes the statement for awareness on women’s rights. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, reproductive rights have become at risk, making it difficult for people to have access to abortion.

Many members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus in attendance at the State of the Union Address wore white, along with guests who were affected by these restrictive state laws on abortion. Their articles of white represented the belief that women should have control over their lives and to attain their rights for reproductive healthcare.

This is not the first time women have worn white to a State of the Union address. During former President Donald Trump’s speeches, many congresswomen wore the same suffragette white, as the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements had spread across the country.

How white became a symbol of the women's movement

When the suffragette movement began in the 1860s, the term ‘suffragette’ didn’t begin as a flattering term.

British newspapers used it in a rather derogatory way towards women who disrupted local meetings, went on hunger strikes, and performed other forms of activism for their rights.

Emmeline Pankhurst, one of the earliest founders of the suffragette movement, established the Women’s Social and Political Union in Britain, during the early 1900s. This group consisted of primarily white women campaigning for their right to vote. They’d march publicly, believing militancy was the only way things would change. As the press mockingly called them suffragettes, Pankhurst and her group reclaimed it, rebranding it as a fight for gender equality.

Other colors women wore during England's suffragette movement

The WSPU used white, purple and green to symbolize their cause: white for purity, purple for dignity and green for hope.

In 1908, 30,000 people in attendance of Women’s Sunday in London’s Hyde Park were encouraged to wear white, making ‘suffragette white’ a symbol and protest tool for WSPU demonstrations. This color was eye-catching to the public and deemed affordable for all to purchase, allowing all women to participate in fighting for their rights.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: State of the Union: Why women wore white to President Biden's speech