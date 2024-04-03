Why did University of Arizona President Robbins decide to step down? What to know

After months of escalating controversy, University of Arizona President Robert Robbins announced this week that he will step down when his contract ends in 2026 — or when his replacement is picked.

The move comes four months after university officials told the Arizona Board of Regents they faced a significant budget shortfall, estimated at $177 million by the end of the fiscal year.

Here's what to know about the situation:

What happened before Robbins decided to leave?

Robbins faced growing criticism from faculty, staff and even Gov. Katie Hobbs regarding the school's finances. In January, the governor released an open letter to university officials and the Board of Regents expressing concern with how the financial headaches were managed. Her letter cited an Arizona Republic and azcentral.com investigation that showed Robbins was repeatedly warned about the acquisition of a controversial online school.

For the past few months, UA officials have provided updates to Hobbs’ office, but contradictions between what she heard from Robbins and what was published in The Arizona Republic and other news outlets about the financial situation and what led to it continued to spark frustration from her.

“I am continuing to lose patience,” Hobbs told reporters days before Robbins announced his departure.

The governor’s comments came in response to another Republic and azcentral.com investigation into a contract with a prominent lobbyist who was brought on to help bolster the university's relationship with Morocco. However, the lobbyist also played a role in attempting to erase millions in fines against Zovio, the parent company of Ashford University — a fraudulent online school UA acquired and rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus.

What’s next for picking a new president at UA?

In a statement, Regents Chair Cecilia Mata said the board would conduct a national search for the next president with “expediency.”

The Regent's most recent presidential search was at Northern Arizona University in 2020 when former President Rita Cheng announced she would step down. Her successor, current President José Luis Cruz Rivera, began his tenure nine months later.

Mata recently took the reins from former Board Chair Fred DuVal, who stepped down from the leadership position in February following a public dispute with a UA faculty leader that led to harsh criticism from Hobbs. DuVal said he would stay on the board until his term ends in 2026.

UA also will choose a permanent provost in the coming months. The position is currently filed in the interim by Ronald Marx.

Regardless of how long a presidential search takes, Robbins assured a careful handoff between him and his successor.

“It is time to begin to think about what is next for the university, and I will continue to serve the institution and work with ABOR to ensure a smooth transition at the appropriate time,” he said.

Why is Robbins stepping down?

In his letter shared with UA faculty and students, Robbins said a leadership change was the “right decision” for the university, even if the choice was difficult.

“The past 18 months certainly have been difficult for our university, but I am confident that our passion and commitment for doing what is right, as well as our thorough and thoughtful analysis to address our ongoing challenges, will bring our institution greater stability in short order,” he wrote.

Robbins did not specify exactly what prompted the move but faced increasing calls to resign as the financial crisis unfolded. He had continually rebuffed the idea, saying he was committed to staying at the institution until this week's announcement.

Helen Rummel covers higher education for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@azcentral.com. Follow her on X @helenrummel.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why did University of Arizona President Robert Robbins resign?