People Magazine’s Shameless Pivot

Just a few days after Donald Trump was elected president, People , which has the largest audience of any American magazine, began normalizing our reality-star-president-elect, despite their promises to stand by their former reporter who accused Trump of sexual assault. People has covered Trump for many years and, thus, contributed to his fame through their consistent coverage of the Apprentice and Trump’s personal and financial life . Nonetheless, from October 12 until the election, the magazine had the courage to condemn Trump and support their employee. Their current fawning coverage, however, which is garnering backlash among celebrities, sends an unfortunate message that money is valued over morals and access to a powerful man is more important than sexual assault.

I was hired as an intern at People magazine in the fall of 2004, the year that The Apprentice first aired. My cubicle was situated directly outside of the office of Natasha Stoynoff—the former People magazine reporter who bravely voiced her story about being sexually assaulted by Trump while she was on assignment for People in 2005. This story was first published on People.com on October 12, 2016, and in the printed magazine later that week. In 2011, while I was freelancing for People , my friend Natasha confided in me about the attack, but until now I have chosen to stay silent, since this is her story. People ’s current coverage of Trump, however, has led me to feel a need to stand up for Natasha and all women who have experienced sexual assault. We must make clear that being the president-elect of the United States of America does not excuse his behavior.

Leading up to the election, People showed integrity by strongly supporting Natasha. After the initial People.com story had run its course, follow-up stories going into further detail, including Natasha’s response to Trump’s denial of the accusations and testimony from others corroborating her story, covered the website in days that followed. Just four days before the election, People.com featured video content of People magazine Managing Editor Jess Cagle interviewing Natasha, asking her to rehash her story and respond to Trump’s offensive comments. Both Cagle and Larry Hackett, who was Managing Editor when Natasha was assaulted, publicly expressed their support for Natasha. In a statement about why they printed the story, Cagle noted, “Ms. Stoynoff is a remarkable, ethical, honest and patriotic woman, and she has shared her story of being physically attacked by Donald Trump in 2005 because she felt it was her duty to make the public aware. To assign any other motive is a disgusting, pathetic attempt to victimize her again. We stand steadfastly by her.” The statement was accompanied by video content of Senior Editor Charlotte Triggs explaining Natasha’s story with great empathy, noting that it was a “terrible thing that happened to her.” Triggs also made appearances on multiple television shows to tell of Natasha’s sorrows. On Nov. 4, several of People magazine’s staff posted photos of themselves with Natasha on Facebook with captions including “Team Natasha Stoynoff.”

The day after Trump’s election, however, Triggs, authored a story on People.com entitled, “My Front-Row Seat to History: PEOPLE Senior Editor Charlotte Triggs Watches Trump Win the Presidency,” featuring a photo of her cozied up to the president-elect. One week, Triggs was on camera talking about Natasha’s “terrible” experience, and the next week she was celebrating with Natasha’s alleged assaulter. Puff pieces quickly followed, including “ 27 Photos of Ivanka Trump and Her Family That Are Way Too Cute,” “ Melania Trump’s First Lady Style: See Her Best Moments on the Campaign Trail,” and a celebratory election story with the title “ He’s Hired !” in the caption, referencing Trump’s Apprentice catch phrase “you’re fired!” In response to backlash over this laudatory coverage, People issued a statement on November 10: “Donald Trump’s win is a history-making news event that warranted the cover of the magazine. The story is not a celebration or an endorsement and we continue to stand by Natasha Stoynoff.” But the claim that Trump’s election was being covered as a news event and the coverage was “not a celebration” willfully ignores the posture of these puff pieces. This flattering coverage of their employee’s alleged attacker suggests that People truly cares little about sexual assault, even when the victim is their own employee who was assaulted on the job.