Why did Paterson police chase video truck from Speziale sheriff event at The Brownstone?

PATERSON —Carl Severe, a private businessman who drives a video advertising truck, found himself in the crossfire of the bare-knuckle battle for the Democratic nomination for Passaic County sheriff on Tuesday evening.

Severe said he was hired to play a political video outside The Brownstone banquet hall, a job he has performed so often that he has a regular parking spot he uses on West Broadway across from the venue.

But something took place on Tuesday that Severe said has never happened before — a Paterson police officer pulled up in a patrol vehicle and directed him to move because he was in a “no parking” zone.

Severe said he asked the officer about the vehicles parked behind and in front of his truck. The officer said those were cops’ cars, according to Severe.

Video advertising truck parked outside the Brownstone banquet hall in Paterson on Tuesday.

Indeed, many of the vehicles parked around the Brownstone on Tuesday night belonged to police officers. That’s because the event was a fundraiser for Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale’s run for the Democratic nomination for county sheriff.

Severe had been hired by Speziale’s opponents, the leaders of the Passaic County Democratic Party, and he was playing a video on his truck that attacked Speziale.

“The cop said he got a call that he had to give me a ticket,” Severe said.

But the officer never said exactly who called him, according to the truck driver.

By Wednesday morning, Democratic Party leaders had issued a press release accusing Speziale of making the call that got the video truck chased. Speziale disputed those assertions, saying he never saw the video truck that was attacking him and never called for a cop to come and to force it to move.

City police officials have not provided their account of what happened outside the Brownstone. Experienced officers said there’s no reason for a cop chasing an illegally parked truck to file a written report about such an encounter.

Speziale said he thinks his opponents deployed the truck with the attack video at his fundraiser in an effort “to bait me” into making the mistake of having police intervene in politics. Speziale’s backers even suggested that Democratic Party leaders may have been the ones who called for police, so they could make it look like Speziale used his police position for his political purposes.

“OPRA the 911 calls,” Speziale said, referring to New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act. “OPRA the calls for service. You’re not going to find any calls from Jerry Speziale.”

Democratic Party leaders said they plan to do exactly that.

“An OPRA will be filed to properly document the excellent work done to expeditiously remove the offending truck,” said the Democrats’ press release.

Nowhere in the Democrats’ statement did they mention the name of the man they are backing in the sheriff’s contest, Thomas Adamo, a chief in the sheriff’s department. The election is for the final year of a term that became vacant when then-sheriff Richard Berdnik apparently shot himself in the head in the bathroom of a Clifton restaurant in January.

Speziale’s camp has highlighted the fact that Adamo had been a long-time Republican who only changed his voter registration to Democrat in mid-February. The Democratic leaders have tried to paint Speziale as a Donald Trump-like character who they say betrayed the party by making a deal with then-Gov. Chris Christie for a top job at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Severe said that after being chased from his parking spot Tuesday, he continued playing the video on his truck while driving up and down the streets around the banquet call. While doing that, he said, he noticed other vehicles parked where he had been, and none of them were ticketed or forced to move.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ police chase video truck from Speziale sheriff event