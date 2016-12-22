Why did North Carolina’s deal to repeal HB2 come undone?

State Sens. Phil Berger and Bob Rucho listen as a bill to repeal North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” is discussed on Wednesday. (Photo: Chris Seward/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS via Getty Images)

A deal to scrap House Bill 2 (HB2), the “bathroom bill” that’s caused tremendous tension in the Tar Heel State, fell apart Wednesday night in a raucous special session where state legislators hurled recriminations at each other — a microcosm of the state’s deeply divided politics.

For North Carolina’s pro-LGBT contingent, the standoff kicked off a winter of discontent. For their opponents, it was a Christmas miracle.

What’s at stake?

HB2, which passed in March, eliminates local antidiscrimination protections for gay and transgender people and legislates that people must use bathrooms that match their biological sex as indicated on their birth certificate. It has been variously described as “common sense” and “hateful.”

The bill ignited widespread outrage and rekindled a national debate about transgender bathroom policy. Though that element got the most attention, even seeping into presidential campaigns, the heart of the matter is where religious beliefs and LGBT rights clash.

Conservative lawmakers created HB2 in response to Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance, which they considered an instance of governmental overreach. In February, the Charlotte City Council approved amendments that prohibited discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender expression and gender identity (race, religion and national origin were already protected categories).

View photos Gov.-elect Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had struck a deal to repeal the “bathroom law.” (Photo: Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP) More

The deal

Republican leadership in the state’s General Assembly had struck a deal with Democratic Gov.-elect Roy Cooper to repeal HB2 in exchange for rescinding a nondiscrimination ordinance in Charlotte, the state’s largest city.

The Charlotte City Council on Monday rolled back certain protections it had passed in February that, among other things, affirmed the rights of transgender individuals to use whichever public restroom they felt best aligned with their gender identity. LGBT advocates were troubled that this progressive ordinance would be sacrificed, but mostly considered the repeal of HB2 to be a bigger win.

But it was only a partial rollback and Republicans immediately argued that Charlotte didn’t go far enough. They wanted all of the protections from February to be eliminated.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte City Council voted 7-2 to remove “all aspects of the original ordinance” that remained.

“The City Council acted in good faith to do everything that it understood was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HBC,” the city of Charlotte said in a statement.

View photos Opponents of HB2 hold signs inside the North Carolina Senate chambers on Wednesday. (Photo: Chris Seward/The News & Observer via AP) More

The dispute

After a few days of relative goodwill, the General Assembly gathered for its fifth special session of 2016 on Wednesday, roughly nine months after HB2 was passed. The law has severely damaged the state’s reputation. It led major companies to close offices, entertainers to cancel concerts and sports leagues to move major events to other states — all sapping the Tar Heel State of economic opportunities.

Thanks to HB2 backlash, North Carolina lost out on PayPal and Deutsche Bank expansions, Ringo Starr and Bruce Springsteen concerts, NCAA championship games and much more. It reportedly cost the state nearly $400 million.

Nevertheless, lawmakers ultimately could not come to an agreement after a day of heated debates and deliberations Wednesday. Republicans pushed for a months-long freeze on cities from passing laws that protect transgender people against discrimination and Democrats balked, arguing that this stipulation would amount to only a limited appeal and that anti-LGBT discrimination would still be baked into North Carolina’s law.