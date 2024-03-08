Why did the Nevada DMV stop sending you mail?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Mailboxes across Nevada are getting skipped over by the Department of Motor Vehicles and it appears to be impacting drivers who made an online account.

“My concern is for the elderly,” Christine Sanders wrote in an email to 8 News Now. “DMV staff stated [sic] as of January 2024 they’re no longer sending reminder registration cards to customers.”

The reason stems from an initiative from the Nevada DMV to guide more customers to online services instead of the ones they offer in person.

Making an online account on the Nevada DMV website cannot be completed without checking the box labeled, “I understand that I will begin receiving notices electronically at this email unless I choose to continue receiving paper notifications through the mail.”

Online account holders must uncheck the email notification checkbox next to a renewal record email they receive in their inbox if they want to return to physical mail notifications, according to the Nevada DMV website.

“We are all about wanting to save you guys time and convenience,” Hailey Foster, a Nevada DMV spokesperson, said. “You should be able to use the DMV anywhere, whether it be the convenience of your house or a road trip.”

Foster spoke to 8 News Now while next to the DMV NOW Kiosk.

“I’m personally a user of the kiosks,” she said. “They’re in grocery stores too, which is cool.”

The backlog of titles going through the Nevada DMV is also easing thanks to staff’s efforts according to Foster.

“The delays were upwards of 40 days,” she said. “We are now down to six [days] which is great.”

The focus to move away from the brick-and-mortar DMV and toward online-based solutions is a priority for the administration which recently has worked to move the entire Nevada DMV database into the cloud.

Tonya Laney, the new Nevada DMV Director who started Mar. 1, is continuing the effort following Director Julie Butler’s retirement.

Henderson’s only DMV location is due to close in 2026, with a new location planned for the Silverado Ranch region; a groundbreaking for the new building is planned for later this year.

Customers wanting to do business in person are still welcome at Nevada DMV locations, but staff want you to know there is an alternative to waiting for your number to be served.

“As much as we love seeing your faces in our offices, we just want to be able to provide as much as we can for you guys online,” Foster said.

