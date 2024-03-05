Why did the Heritage Rose Foundation award a $5,000 grant to the Remember Me Rose Garden?

STOYSTOWN ― A recent $5,000 donation from the Heritage Rose Foundation will help the Remember Me Rose Garden continue the work on its memorial garden that honors the passengers and crew of Flight 93.

The garden is located at 6488 Lincoln Highway, ¼-mile east of the entrance to the Flight 93 National Memorial. The 13-acre property was donated to the nonprofit organization in 2009 by the families of the Flight 93 passengers and crew, according to the Remember Me Rose Garden’s website.

More about the rose garden: 'Beauty from ashes' — Remember Me Rose Garden in bloom at last for 9/11 20th anniversary

Over the past three years, the garden’s all-volunteer crew has created a memorial garden that includes a large floral compass, a fountain and reflecting pool, a ½-mile walking trail and a 16-foot-tall wooden cross that was the first memorial erected at the original crash site in Shanksville.

The garden also displays an extensive collection of rose bushes, including 100 heritage roses in more than 12 different varieties and 400 “Julie Andrews” pink rose bushes, a variety named for the legendary singer-actress. Daffodils, wildflowers, trees, a fountain and other features add to the garden’s colorful three-season display.

“Part of what we do is to provide a venue for people who value roses and want to learn more about them,” said Bill Cenk, vice chair of the Remember Me Rose Garden.

“We are very grateful for (the donation).”

Learning local history: Celebrate Pennsylvania’s 343rd birthday at Trails of History sites and museums

Cenk said the donation would be used for the ongoing care and maintenance of the heritage roses at the garden.

The Heritage Rose Foundation’s goal is to preserve and promote the display and history of heritage roses that have historic, educational or genetic value, according to its website.

"Our organization is based on education, conservation and gardening," said Stephen Scanniello, president of the Heritage Rose Foundation. "We value the gardens that tell a story or have a collection of roses that are unique. We looked at this project and it has everything we want to be involved in."

Rose Care MasterClass 2024

In May, the Remember Me Rose Garden is hosting a Rose Care MasterClass educational program for volunteers who want to learn more about caring for roses, while they also help get the rose garden ready for the coming season, Cenk said.

The Rose Care MasterClass is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 11 at Camp Allegheny, 100 Camp Allegheny Drive in Stoystown. The event includes breakfast and a presentation about roses by Scanniello. After the presentation, participants will proceed to the Remember Me Rose Garden for a work session, where they will remove mulch and prune the rose bushes to get them ready for the growing season, Cenk said.

A sweet road trip: Maple Taste and Tour set for next two weekends

Those who want to attend the class are to register at remembermerosegarden.org. Participants should bring their own gloves and clippers.

Cenk said a group from the 10.27 Healing Partnership in Pittsburgh also plans to attend the May 11 event to help create a new section at the garden honoring those of the Jewish faith on board Flight 93.

The 10.27 Healing Partnership was created to offer counseling, education and community-building activities in memory of the 11 people who died in a 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

The Remember Me Rose Garden is free and open to the public year-round; donations are encouraged and can be made online at the garden’s website or by mail to P.O. Box 193, Shanksville, PA 15560.

For more information on group tours of the garden or other special events, send an email to RememberMeRoseGarden@gmail.com or call Bill Cenk at 412-215-2991 or Clay Mankamyer at 814-267-5709.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Heritage Rose Foundation awards $5,000 grant to Remember Me Rose Garden