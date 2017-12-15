Why did Broward destroy 2016 ballots? Sanders ally seeks US probe

A South Florida law professor, running to unseat Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, is calling for a federal investigation into the destruction of all ballots cast in the August 2016 Democratic primary in Broward County.

The challenger, Tim Canova, has made repeated public records requests and filed a lawsuit seeking access to paper ballots cast in his unsuccessful race last year against the former Democratic National Committee chair in Florida’s 23rd congressional district.

A statistical analysis of the primary by Canova supporters conducted last year suggested the election results were “potentially implausible.”

Over the past year, the Broward supervisor of elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes, has taken no action on Mr. Canova’s requests to examine the ballots, and she has urged a judge to throw Canova’s lawsuit out.

Despite the pending records requests and the ongoing litigation, Dr. Snipes ordered the ballots and other election documents destroyed, according to papers filed in circuit court here.

“When something like this happens where all the ballots are destroyed, it completely undermines people’s faith in the system,” Canova says in an interview.

“What is the Broward supervisor of elections hiding?” he asks.

The Monitor reached out to Snipes and to her lawyer. They did not respond to requests for comment.

Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz’s office offered no statement on the issue.

The supervisor’s destruction of the documents comes at a time of intense public alarm over potential attempts by Russia and other foreign powers to hack into American election systems. One safeguard against such efforts is the ability to conduct robust audit procedures based on a close examination of paper ballots cast by voters.

Election experts agree that the lack of a paper trail verifying voter choices undercuts the ability to identify systemic election fraud and might make such fraud impossible to detect.

The Aug. 30 Democratic primary in Broward was being closely watched across the country. A month earlier, amid bitter controversy, Wasserman Schultz was ousted as chairwoman of the DNC. She was removed over allegations that she and other party officials had rigged the Democratic presidential primary process to favor Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. The pro-Clinton fix was first divulged in DNC emails allegedly obtained by Russia-backed hackers and released to the public in the months leading up to the election.

Wasserman Schultz is a Clinton ally. Canova is a Sanders ally.

The Democratic primary in Florida’s 23rd district was seen by some as an opportunity for enraged Sanders supporters and other voters to fight back against DNC favoritism – by voting for Canova.

Nonetheless, Wasserman Schultz defeated Canova, winning 26,608 votes (56.48 percent) versus Canova’s 20,504 votes (43.53 percent). The seven-term incumbent’s margin of victory was 6,104 votes.

FLORIDA'S REGULATIONS ON BALLOTS

After the election Canova conceded defeat, but later contacted the election supervisor’s office seeking to examine the ballots. Canova submitted his first public records request in November 2016 and another request in March under Florida’s Public Records Act. In June, he filed a lawsuit asking a state judge to order Snipes to show the ballots.

Snipes’ order to destroy the requested documents is dated Sept. 1, 2017. It authorized the destruction of 106 boxes containing vote-by-mail certificates.

In addition, the order authorized the destruction of 505 boxes of in-person cast ballots and 40 boxes of early-voting ballots.

In total, the destruction order called for election department officials to locate and dispose of 688 boxes containing 894 cubic feet of documents, according to a copy of the order.

Under Florida law, ballots and other election documents are public records that must be made available for inspection by members of the public “at any reasonable time, under reasonable conditions.”

One limiting factor is that only the supervisor of elections or designated staff members are permitted to physically handle the ballots. But the law establishes that ballots are public documents and members of the public are entitled to see and examine them.

In addition, Florida regulations require retention of records related to a federal election for 22 months. That would mean that documents from the August 2016 Democratic primary election would not become eligible for routine destruction until late June 2018.