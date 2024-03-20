Why did Boise get a Blue Alert this morning? Shooting prompts search for suspects

Boise residents Wednesday morning received a Blue Alert notification after an ambush at a hospital left three Idaho Department of Correction officers with gunshot injuries, and the two suspects fleeing from the scene.

The Blue Alert, sent out on mobile devices shortly before 10 a.m., told residents about a suspect at large, Skylar Meade, who escaped in a vehicle alongside another unknown suspect. Meade, a 31-year-old IDOC prisoner, was being transported to the hospital for medical treatment by IDOC officers when the second suspect shot two of the IDOC officers. A third officer was shot by police, the Idaho Statesman reported. Police said the suspects escaped before law enforcement arrived.

“Boise PD is looking for two suspects they believe are imminent and credible threat to law enforcement and/or the public,” the notification said. “The individuals are CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS please do not approach them but call 911 or 208-377-6790.”

Idaho law authorizes state police to send out a Blue Alert as part of its emergency notification system, which includes the more commonly known Amber Alert used when a child disappears. When someone harms a member of law enforcement who was in the line of duty, and the suspect isn’t apprehended, the Blue Alert is issued to notify the community.

How Idaho Blue Alert works

According to the law, state police can activate the alert in two scenarios: when a suspect involved in the death or injury of an officer has not been caught and poses a serious public threat, or when an officer goes missing while in the line of duty under concerning circumstances.

A Blue Alert on Wednesday was sent to Boise residents at 9:56 a.m., more than seven hours after the attack on Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

When one of these scenarios is reported to state police, they assess the situation and determine whether there is sufficient information for a public alert that could help find the suspect or missing officer.

State police resolve a Blue Alert when they find the missing officer or suspect, or the incident is “otherwise resolved,” according to state law. The alert can also be resolved if police decide that it will no longer help find the suspect or officer.

Saint Alphonsus attack prompts Blue Alert

All three IDOC officers who were shot were being treated for their injuries and in stable condition, according to IDOC.

The suspects — who attacked the officers around 2 a.m. — are still at large and are believed to be “armed and dangerous,” traveling in a gray four-door sedan, maybe a Honda Civic, with Idaho plates, according to police.

Meade is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes, reported to be 5 foot 6 with several tattoos. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department was under lockdown but has since returned to normal operations, according to the health system.

