Why Delaware flags are at half-staff, half mast at state facilities today?

Gov. John Carney has ordered Delaware flags at state facilities to fly at half-staff through sunset on Saturday in honor of former Senate Majority Leader Robert "Bob" Voshell, whose family said he "passed away peacefully" after a long illness on March 1.

The 90-year-old Felton native was elected to represent Delaware's 18th District in 1992 after working as director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles for 18 years, according to his obituary. He also served two years in the Army infantry in the Korean War.

“Bob was a true public servant who loved his family and his community,” Carney said. “He always put the needs of his constituents and the community first. He was a real gentleman and a strong leader who was a pleasure to work with."

After his retirement from the Senate, Voshell dedicated his time to giving back to the community. He helped raise funds for the building of the Boys and Girls Club in Milford and served on the board there, his obituary said. He also worked and volunteered in various capacities with Bayhealth Medical Center, People's Place, Carlisle and Houston fire companies, American Legion Post 3 and Delaware Safety Council.

Voshell said "a person’s accomplishments are not measured by awards, but by the legacy we leave in kindness," according to his obituary.

Visitation for Voshell will be held at Avenue United Methodist Church in Milford from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, followed by a memorial service until 1 p.m.

