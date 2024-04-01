Why danger remains for ill-fated ship that caused Baltimore bridge collapse

WASHINGTON — Preventing the ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor from shifting in the current while it supports thousands of tons of steel wreckage is a key goal for the Army Corps of Engineers, according to a senior U.S. official and a document obtained by USA TODAY.

The Dali brought down a huge span of the bridge over the Patapsco River last week, killing six construction workers and paralyzing shipping in one of the nation’s busiest ports after a still-unexplained power failure.

The 300-yard-long cargo ship will be stabilized with anchors and tug boats, the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Corps engineers will continue to analyze the massive steel truss structure that fell across the Dali and into the shipping channel. Crews began to cut up portions of the bridge on Saturday.

Refloating the Dali

Heavy lift cranes, including one capable of lifting 1,000 tons, will be positioned to help lift a 4,000-ton section that currently rests across the Dali. Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, the commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, told USA TODAY last week that the span will be cut up into sections before removing it. Crews began cutting the bridge apart on Saturday.

Recovery efforts are further complicated by a natural gas line running under the ship and the bridge wreckage.

Cargo aboard the Dali will be assessed, and some of it possibly removed. Then the ship will be refloated from a “hard grounding” and moved away from the scene of the collision. The crew are still trapped on board.

No room for error

Removing the wreckage is a massive task. Much of the steel is twisted, some of it on the floor of the channel, 50 feet below the surface. Engineers must determine which portions are under tension before cutting it into pieces. Divers have to navigate currents, limited visibility, cold water and lethally sharp debris.

The bottom of the channel must be completely cleared of debris because huge ships like the Dali clear the bottom by no more than two feet when they're fully loaded, Spellmon said.

The Corps has also been tasked with creating a smaller, shallower channel to handle barge traffic and allow some commercial traffic to move again.

