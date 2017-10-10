Why Customers Are Freaking Out Over McDonald's Szechuan Sauce

There was chaos at some McDonald’s restaurants over the weekend — all because of Szechuan sauce.

The Cartoon Network's Rick & Morty, which has a huge cult following, triggered the craze with an episode about the dipping sauce. Unfortunately for fans, it was discontinued almost 20 years ago.

McDonald's decided to bring the special sauce back for one day only in selected restaurants. They were given just 20 packets each.

Lines formed around some of the locations with people chanting, “We want sauce!”

At one location, one man freaked out when his local McDonald’s didn't have any of the precious sauce left.

People shared photos of the fallout on social media.

Angry crowd chants "We want sauce" as police force them back. 1000+ people camped out to get #szechuansauce but McDonalds had 70 sauces... pic.twitter.com/wEaqC64Hln — Ian 👻💀👽 Sikes (@ianjsikes) October 7, 2017

Cops are at Wellington McDonalds where tons of angry people lined up for hrs for Rick and Morty Szechuan sauce only to learn they had none pic.twitter.com/3T272osid4 — Lulu Ramadan (@luluramadan) October 7, 2017

Inside Edition went to Chef Jonathan Wu of the Nom Wah Tu Restaurant to find out what is in the sauce.

See below for his recipe:

50g ginger, minced

50g scallion white, minced

50g garlic, minced

120ml maple syrup, grade A (preferably from New York State)

65ml sherry vinegar, Pedro Ximenez

60lm ketchup

45ml soy sauce

2 grams potato starch

2 grams ground Sichuan peppercorn

2 grams ground tianjin chilies

5 grams Sichuan peppercorn oil

Start off by mixing 20ml of the soy sauce with the potato starch to make the base in one pan.

Then in another pan, maple syrup, sherry vinegar, ketchup, and the rest of the soy sauce in a small saucepan. Simmer for 15 minutes. Add the potato starch and soy sauce mix from the previous pan and mix vigorously to avoid lumps. Simmer for an additional 2 minutes. Then add the ground Sichuan peppercorn, chili, and Sichuan peppercorn oil.

Following Saturday’s antics, McDonald’s apologized on social media and will add more of the sauce to other locations.

The best fans in the multiverse showed us what they got today. We hear you & we're sorry not everyone could get some super-limited Szechuan. — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 7, 2017

