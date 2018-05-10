Why cracking California’s homeless crisis will take more than money

Homelessness has without a doubt become one of California’s most pressing issues, proclaimed by turns an emergency, a crisis, and a national disgrace.

Consider:

As of December, about a quarter of the nation’s homeless population – about 134,000 people – lived in California, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

A San Francisco worker had to make $58.04 an hour in 2017 to afford a two-bedroom apartment at local market rate, the National Low-Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reports. (That works out to roughly $115,000 a year.)

Between 2016 and 2017, the state also saw the largest increases among unsheltered homeless (more than 13,500 people) and chronically homeless individuals (nearly 6,000), according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness (NAEH).

The numbers just validate what people already see: It’s become near impossible to walk down a San Francisco block without spotting someone curled up in a corner. Tent encampments have long ago spilled out of Los Angeles’ Skid Row. Orange County officials are mired in a courtroom drama over how and where to provide services for their homeless citizenry.

Similar stories are being told in Fresno and San Diego, Butte County and Imperial County. No wonder housing was a main character Tuesday night in the final debate among the state’s six candidates for governor.

It’s not that homeless advocates are at a loss: Decades of research show that the best way to reduce homelessness is to put roofs over people’s heads as quickly as possible, then provide the right array of services – such as short-term cash infusions or more intense mental health assistance – to get them on their feet and out of the system. It’s a strategy called “housing first.”

Knowing, however, isn’t the same as doing. Tech companies, nonprofits, and other entities have poured millions, if not billions, of dollars into “fixes” for homelessness over the years, including tiny homes, Kickstarter campaigns, even apps. The City of San Francisco spent $275 million on homelessness and supportive housing in fiscal 2016, up from $241 million the year before. Social service providers, along with government and the private sector, are still catching up to fund and build infrastructure based on best practices, advocates say.

“Everybody loves innovation, and everybody loves the big solution. We invest money based on the shiniest idea or the loudest voice in the room,” says Jeff Kositsky, director of San Francisco’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “But sometimes it’s just hard work.”

THE UNDERLYING CAUSES

Another huge issue is inflow. Especially in major metro areas, and especially in California, housing costs are soaring beyond what incomes can sustain. The daily stream of newly homeless people often outpaces providers’ ability to rehouse the existing homeless. Until and unless that equation balances out, better services – already a challenge to administer – won’t be able to move the needle.

“Way too often we try to solve homelessness by just solving homelessness, as opposed to solving the underlying drivers pushing people into homelessness,” says Adam Murray, executive director of Inner City Law Center, which provides legal services for poor families in Los Angeles. “There’s not nearly enough attention put in place on homelessness prevention and, more generally, on affordability of housing for extremely low-income folks.”

For providers, he says, that means “even if you’re doing an amazing job, you’re just in that hamster wheel.”

Homelessness wasn’t always so visible or seemingly intractable. When the issue in its modern form first began drawing national attention in the 1980s, advocates focused on providing shelters. The idea, says NAEH executive director Nan Roman, was to get people into a safe place for a night or two and offer light assistance around budgeting, employment, and substance abuse. The approach evolved into a kind of merit process: if a person who entered a shelter proved they could abide by the rules – if they could stay off alcohol and drugs and maybe find a job – then they would qualify for permanent housing.

But the problem didn’t go away. Researchers and social service workers began to realize that they were looking at the issue backwards: you couldn’t expect a person to kick their bad habits, find a job, and send the kids to school before you proclaimed them “ready” for housing. How could a mother focus on interviews or enroll her children in school when she doesn’t know where her family is going to spend the night?

“Housing is a basic need; it’s the platform on which everything else happens,” Ms. Roman says. “When you don’t have your own place, you can’t really concentrate on the services.”

The new approach came with an acknowledgment of the larger forces that lead to homelessness.

Policy decisions in the mid-1990s pared down federal welfare programs, following 1980s moves in which HUD had done the same for public housing and rent subsidies. Fewer affordable housing units were built, and millions of those that existed were torn down or repurposed. The mid-20th century also saw a movement to shift treatment for the mentally ill from state hospitals to community, and often private, facilities. Tens of thousands of state hospitals closed, and many of the patients they released, instead of seeking treatment elsewhere, ended up on the streets.