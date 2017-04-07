Why You Should Consider Staying in a Yurt This Year

Make 2017 the year you stay in a yurt and get back to nature. If you've never stayed in a yurt (or portable round tent), you're missing out on the benefits that these beautiful, unique and cool lodgings have to offer. Yurts offer a perfect mixture of luxury amenities (think: wood-burning stoves and tables) and convenient and affordable spaces for an elevated camping trip. Whether you're planning a trip near serene mountains or dramatic coastlines, here are a few reasons you should consider staying in a yurt this year.

Yurts Are Available Near and Far

Picture your dream destination. Chances are, you will find a yurt accommodation option there. Many state parks rent out well-appointed luxury and economical yurts. At Goblin Valley State Park in Utah, for example, you can rent a yurt that can accommodation up to five people for about $60 per night. Plus, the yurts offer their own wrap-around decks. Meanwhile, in Chilean Patagonia, you can rent a luxury yurt through outfitter Patagonia Camp that's appointed with central heating, a shower, double beds, a private terrace and views of Toro Lake or Torres del Paine starting at around $1,080 for a standard yurt.

You Can Enjoy Well-Appointed Outdoor Lodgings

If you abhor sleeping on the ground in a sleeping bag, then forgoing a traditional tent for a more glamorous outdoor structure perched in a striking setting may be the best choice for you. In a yurt, you can get a good night's sleep on a plush queen- or king-size bed outfitted with a plush mattress pad and soft comfortable. Plus, yurts are typically well stocked usually with pots and pans, enabling you to make your own comfort food. Even better, yurts off an abundance of wood, games, entertainment and more. Some yurts even come outfitted with a sauna to help you unwind and relax after a long day. In France's Loire Valley, for example, you can rent an authentic Mongolian-style yurt appointed with a wood-powered sauna starting at $88 per night.

You Can Plan a Nature-Centric Vacation

If you've been itching to immerse yourself in nature, hike along forest trails and take in the fresh spring air, yurts offer an ideal lodging choice. In a yurt, you can enjoy active outdoor adventures such as kayaking and hiking; after dark, listen to the crickets lull you to sleep. You'll rough it just enough to appreciate Mother Nature in all its glory while enjoying some relaxation time, too.

You Can Enjoy Quality Bonding Time

Whether you want to have your own private luxury yurt or enjoy time together as a family, the circular design and cozy atmosphere yurts provide are ideal for embracing the great outdoors together. After a day filled with outdoor adventure, you can retreat to a comfortable bed, kitchen or kitchenette and a woodstove equipped with firewood, making it an ideal vacation choice for active families. Plus, the well-outfitted communal space inside a yurt offers an ideal setting for gazing through the domed structure at the sky and the stars and relaxing together. Inside one comfortable room, you can come together to play games, tell stories, build fires and strengthen bonds.

You Can Enjoy Self-Exploration and Solitude

Staying in a yurt is a satisfying option for a solo trip spent immersed in nature and focused on personal growth and wellness. While detached from everyday demands and technology, you'll be able to better assess your own needs. There are many wellness-oriented destinations where you can stay in a yurt and practice yoga to foster inner harmony and personal health. Feathered Pipe Ranch, a yoga retreat in Helena, Montana, offers plenty of opportunities for enjoying solitude and serenity on leisurely hikes, as well as unwinding at the library and eating nutritious vegetarian meals. Meanwhile, the White Lotus Yoga Foundation in Santa Barbara, California, has dramatic Pacific Ocean views with primitive and modern amenities well-suited to a variety of comfort levels. Plus, you can hike or swim, or enjoy yoga and other wellness classes.

Other standout yurts include Harmony Hill Lodging & Retreat Center in New York's Catskills, which offers a glamping treehouse lodging equipped with a king-size bed, a ceiling fan, lamps and a full kitchen, and Treebones Resort in Big Sur, California, which offers luxury yurts (starting at $320 nightly) that are appointed with sinks, king-size beds, bath and hand towels and redwood view decks and Adirondack chairs overlooking the ocean.