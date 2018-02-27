Why I Connect To 'Black Panther' As An Asian Man

“Black Panther” star Lupita Nyong’o recently told “Good Morning America” that we can better see ourselves when we can see ourselves in others. She said that she grew up only being able to see herself in white superheroes ― and it’s high time the reverse is happening.

And it’s happening in record-breaking numbers. “Black Panther” has grossed $400 million at the U.S. box office alone. It just had the second-biggest second weekend gross of all time (not adjusted for inflation), pulling in $108 million ― ahead of the $106.5 million for “Jurassic World” and behind the $149 million for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The film has made $704 million worldwide.

As the pervasive Hollywood myth would have it, black-led entertainment doesn’t do well overseas. Can non-black folks really see themselves in black people?

Yes. And the overseas numbers for “Black Panther” and other films, like the black women-led “Hidden Figures,” are bucking the conventional wisdom that a movie needs a white male protagonist to perform well in international markets.

There are a number of elements in “Black Panther” that could resonate with anyone regardless of race: father-son relationships, compassion versus individualism, tradition versus innovation, and a good ol’ fighting spirit.

As an Australian proudly born to parents of Vietnamese, Chinese and Singaporean decent, a few of the film’s themes leapt out at me.

Own Your Origins ― Unapologetically

Maybe it’s because one of the opening scenes features a news report on the 1992 Rodney King riots playing in the background. Maybe it’s because Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, throws off her wig mid-fight while trying to disguise herself in Korea. Maybe it’s because the needs-an-Oscar costume designer, Ruth Carter, celebrates the diversity of African history and textiles in every fiber of the characters’ clothing. Carter told WPGC 95.5 that she’s been waiting for a project like this to express her pride for her ancestral background, for her community and for young people. The message: Love where you’re from.

'Black Panther' has taken off the pressure to water down my Asian-ness in order to fit in or be understood.

If Congresswoman Maxine Waters was reclaiming her time, director Ryan Coogler is reclaiming blackness, and, in turn, inspiring others to reclaim whatever-you-are-ness. Coogler explained to Hot 97 the tensions people face when their color prohibits a full sense of belonging in their home country and their upbringing excludes them from a connection to their motherland. How many African-Americans haven’t been to Africa? How many Asian-Americans haven’t been to Asia? Does that make us less African or Asian?

Gurira told ET that once Wakandans (the citizens of the fictional African nation Wakanda), figure out how to do something, they automatically feel that it is the only way it should be done. I take this to mean: Dress the way your people dress. Speak the way your people speak. Eat the way your people eat. Through “Black Panther,” Coogler has taken off the pressure to water down my Asian-ness in order to fit in or be understood. That time is over.

Embracing Identity

Wakanda may be fictional, but the film uses a real language. Wakandans speak in Xhosa, Nelson Mandela’s language. Xhosa people are members of the second-largest cultural group in South Africa, after the Zulu, and their language is one of the country’s 11 official languages, spoken by over 7 million people. In one scene in which Okoye is skeptical about the process of Agent Everett Ross (played by Martin Freeman), she speaks exclusively to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Xhosa, leading the white agent to interrupt, “Does she speak English?” Not missing a beat, Okoye leans in with, “Only when she wants to.”

Almost anyone from a non-English-speaking background, especially non-white folks, can relate to this othering. Both in my own childhood and in what I observe with my students, young people have had to play translator for their parents. This is not always just because their parents couldn’t speak English, but sometimes because their parents were made to feel less than or unworthy of meaningfully being part of the conversation.

